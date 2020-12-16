Adam Gase Says He Let Jets Owner Christopher Johnson Down

While Jets head coach Adam Gase hasn't been able to lead New York to a single win this season, at least he's owning up to his faults.

In just the last few weeks alone, Gase took the blame for Sam Darnold's lack of development while admitting he should have changed the play or called a timeout instead of allowing former defensive coordinator Gregg Williams to run an all-out blitz in the final seconds against the Raiders.

Gase's next admission came on Wednesday when the head coach was asked if he feels as though he's let down Jets CEO and chairman Christopher Johnson during his time in New York.

"Yes," Gase responded without hesitation. "At the end of the day it's about winning. We haven't done that. For him not to feel a playoff feel of being competitive in December is just disappointing to me that we haven't been able to do that for him."

Evidently this is something Gase has been acknowledging for quite some time as well. The head coach disclosed that he's articulated to Johnson directly that this organization "deserves better" than the product that's been on the field in 2020.

"I've told him multiple times [that he] deserves better, especially with how he is with our players, staff, coaches. It doesn't matter. Anybody involved in this organization," Gase explained. "I couldn't ask to work for a better guy."

All signs point toward Johnson firing Gase at the end of this season, a decision that's sure to be a foregone conclusion. After all, the Jets are just three losses away from becoming the third team in NFL history to finish a season with an 0-16 record.

Gase said he's never sensed "anger" from Johnson in the conversations they've had this year. Those discussions, per Gase, have been typically rooted in how they can improve this team going forward.

"Anything he's ever said to me after a game, really it's been more about our guys, how hard they're playing, what do we need to do different to try to change the result? Do we need to get different guys out there?" Gase said. "We have those discussions and really he can see the effort the guys are playing with it's just we got to find a way to finish some of these games."

As much as the future has the potential to look bright for the Jets—draft capital, a surplus of cap space this offseason, budding superstars already present on this roster and potentially Trevor Lawrence added next spring—Gase recognized that the NFL is a "results-oriented business."

If wins and losses are what matters most, Gase's departure this offseason will be long overdue.

"Nobody cares about the process for the most part," Gase said. "Coaches and players have to focus on the process. That’s what we have to do. Outside of that, most people are just looking for the end result.”

