Reunion in New York? Robert Saleh Still 'Loves' Richard Sherman

When Robert Saleh was hired to be the next head coach of the New York Jets, it was only a matter of time before other members of the San Francisco 49ers organization followed him to New York.

First, Mike LaFleur agreed to be Saleh's offensive coordinator. Then, running back Tevin Coleman signed with Gang Green in free agency.

There's still one player that worked closely with Saleh in San Francisco that makes a lot of sense for the Jets.

Asked about veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, who played in Saleh's defense in each of the last three seasons, the head coach didn't rule out a possible reunion, but deferred to the franchise's general manager.

"Obviously, you guys know I love Sherm," Saleh said on Thursday. "There’s a lot of things that I’ll leave for Joe [Douglas] with regards to that. There’s a lot of things that go into play and that’s probably more for Joe’s alley to be honest with you guys."

Sherman was one of the many individuals across the league that praised the Jets for hiring Saleh after the regular season, even mentioning that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson should "head to New York."

Here's what Saleh had to say back in March when he was asked about signing players he worked with in San Francisco:

"There’s always comfort and familiarity," Saleh said. "It’s almost human nature to gravitate to people you’ve worked with and people you’ve been around, but there’s still a process at which you go to. There’s a fit, there’s a value. There are all those different things, a lot of moving parts that go into it."

Seems like Saleh is on board with adding some additional familiar faces, right? Based on what we've heard from those that signed with the Jets this offseason—especially the defenders like Carl Lawson—playing for Saleh is a coveted opportunity.

Will Richard Sherman Sign With the Jets This Offseason?

If Sherman is willing to take a step back from contention this season, he'd be a key contributor in Saleh's defense in New York, helping instill the coach's culture and mentor younger members of the Jets' secondary.

There are financial factors involved when it comes to a move like this, and we'll see if Douglas chooses to address the secondary in the draft next week. For now, at least it's clear that Saleh is intrigued by the possibility of sharing a sideline with Sherman again.

