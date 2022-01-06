Jets Are 'Ideal Landing Spot' For These 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

The Jets were listed as the perfect fit for Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis in an article over on Bleacher Report.

There may be plenty of talent coming off the board in the NFL draft each year, but picking top prospects in the first round always comes with a risk.

Will they be able to recognize their potential at the next level? Can they rise to the occasion against professional competitors after tearing it up in college?

One of the most important questions that teams ask themselves before making a pick, however, is whether or not a certain player will be a good fit on their roster going forward.

That brings in the balance of addressing positions of need and filling holes versus taking the best player available when you're on the clock, stockpiling as much young talent as possible.

With two top-10 picks in the first round of this year's draft, the Jets will need to answer those questions this spring.

It's hard to predict who will be the best player available when New York picks their pair of first-rounders. After all, the draft order isn't officially set with one week to go in the regular season and there's no way to know for sure who the other teams will pick in front of the Jets. But we can evaluate which prospects are the best fit to don green and white next season.

In fact, that's exactly what Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report did in an article this week. Here are the two first-round prospects that Knox believes will be the best fit for the Jets and why they can excel with New York:

George Karlaftis, Edge, Purdue

Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

At 6'4" and 275 pounds, Purdue's George Karlaftis is better-suited to power-rush from the end position than [Kayvon] Thibodeaux. He won't necessarily win with speed around the edge, but he can collapse the pocket and bulldoze his way into opposing quarterbacks. "He does not appear to play with the ideal length and separation skills as an edge defender, but he's become quite refined as a puncher and with his shedding techniques to help enable him to win ground and get good 'knockback' at the point of attack," Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network wrote.



The Jets happen to run more of a traditional 4-3 front, and they could use an edge defender in a big way. Carl Lawson should return from his torn Achilles in 2022, but many of New York's sacks have come from interior pressure.



Defensive tackles Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins are responsible for nine of New York's 33 sacks.



While the Jets' defensive rankings (last in yards and points allowed) might suggest otherwise, head coach Robert Saleh knows how to generate quarterback pressure. As the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator in 2019, he oversaw a pass-rushing rotation that utilized Arik Armstead, Dee Ford and rookie Nick Bosa.



Saleh could have a similar rotation involving John Franklin-Myers, Lawson and Karlaftis. Despite being part of a rotation, Bosa went on to win Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019. Karlaftis might just do the same in New York.

READ: Should the Jets Draft Purdue's George Karlaftis?

Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Like the Giants, the Jets could end up with two top-10 selections. They currently have their own No. 4 selection, plus the Seattle Seahawks' No. 7 pick from the Jamal Adams trade.



With Adams long gone and fellow safety Marcus Maye set to hit free agency—and also on injured reserve with a torn Achilles—New York should have an immediate starting spot available for a draft prospect like Kyle Hamilton.



The Notre Dame product could fill multiple roles in New York's defense.



"Hamilton is a nightmare matchup for offenses," [Todd] McShay wrote. "He has great size and closing burst while playing all over the defense. You'll see him line up deep in coverage, over the slot and even at linebacker."



Hamilton would be a fantastic addition for New York, as he could help cover AFC East tight ends like Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith and Dawson Knox. The Jets haven't had a defender like him since Adams was traded, and in New York, Hamilton could become a defensive superstar.

Can you see the Jets picking these two defenders in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft?

Karlaftis and Hamilton would certainly be another step in the right direction for New York's 32nd-ranked defense, adding more top-tier defenders on that side of the ball.

Then again, there are offensive players—like Alabama's Jameson Williams and Evan Neal—that would be solid fits with Gang Green as well.

MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.