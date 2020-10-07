Jeff Smith a Rare Bright Spot for the New York Jets Offense in Week 4

In his first extended run of snaps in the NFL, it was quite a coming out party for New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith. The former undrafted rookie free agent was one of the few bright spots in last Thursday’s 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Smith had seven catch (on nine targets) for 81 yards in Week 4. For a struggling Jets offense, he was a bright spot and an unexpected one.

With only one catch coming into this season, Smith’s first game coming off Injured Reserve for a hurt shoulder was certainly eye-opening. For the league’s worst total offense, Smith’s emergence last week is certainly something to build on.

“Definitely score points, get six and not three,” Smith said on Monday in a virtual press conference when asked about turning around the offense.

“I’m sure coach [Adam] Gase and them will have something dialed up for us. Just following the plan that they have.”

In high school, Smith was a quarterback prospect who arrived at Boston College ready for a battle at the position. Instead, in 2016, he was moved to wide receiver.

It was a move that obviously worked, with Smith as a senior in 2018 registering 20 catches for 387 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

He signed with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent, eventually making the practice squad. He made one game appearance, late in the year, having a catch for 12 yards in a 42-21 loss at the Baltimore Ravens.

Ironically, Smith’s shoulder injury suffered in this past training camp, a sprain to the AC joint, is the same knock suffered by quarterback Sam Darnold in Thursday’s game. While Darnold returned to the Week 4 game, there is some doubt that he can practice this week let alone play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

“It’s something that be annoying, it can take some time,” Smith said. “I had it in school too; I’m kind of used to it.”