Should There Be a New York Jets Quarterback Controversy if Joe Flacco Lights It Up?

If and when Joe Flacco starts at quarterback for the New York Jets, it will be an interesting potential dilemma for the organization. The backup quarterback might make a bid to be the Jets starter for the rest of the season, even if one former general manager thinks that isn’t the best course of action.

On Wednesday, Flacco was announced as the Jets starter with Sam Darnold out due to a shoulder injury, a sprained AC joint that needs time to heal. He suffered the injury in the Jets’ Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, missing four plays as Flacco came in to spell him.

Flacco is considered just a stop-gap for the week while Darnold continues to rehab. Imagine, however, if Flacco comes in and not only does well but leads the 0-4 Jets to a win, something Darnold obviously has been unable to do this year.

All of a sudden, there could be a quarterback controversy for the Jets.

“I think we all know the deficiencies that Joe has shown with consistency or lack thereof over the last few years,” said former NFL general manager Randy Mueller told Sports Illustrated’s Jets Country. “I think it behooves the Jets to play Sam Darnold, if healthy, to the bitter end and get the answers they need for the future.”

The issue might be averted entirely. The Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium might be cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 result from a Jets player. In which case, if the Jets don’t play this weekend, Darnold could well be back and healthy in time for their next game.

But the former Super Bowl MVP, who has a 10-5 record in the playoffs, certainly showed he can still play. In what is admittedly a small sample size, he completed both of his passes for 16 yards in spelling Darnold, who was being examined at the time.

Mueller is a former general manager of the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins. In 2018, he left the San Diego Chargers after spending more than a decade as senior executive for football operations.