New York Jets: Joe Flacco to Start for Sam Darnold Week 5 Against the Arizona Cardinals

It is Joe Flacco time.

With Sam Darnold out this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, it will be Flacco at starting quarterback for the New York Jets. The veteran quarterback will start in place of Darnold, who is out with a shoulder injury.

This past offseason, the Jets signed Flacco, who was released after just one season with the Denver Broncos. A former Super Bowl MVP, Flacco was signed to provide cover for Darnold as well as mentoring the 23-year old franchise quarterback.

Now, he will be the Jets starter in Week 5.

“When I watch him throw, the stuff I’ve seen him do on scout team, the arm strength is still there, I know that. Joe seems like he’s going to be fine,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Wednesday in his virtual press conference.

“It’s just more about working with the guys he’s going to play with on Sunday. Just getting some kind of rhythm.”

Thursday was Flacco’s first time active all season as he was recovering from offseason neck surgery. He had only begun practicing with the team a few days earlier.

Flacco spelled Darnold last Thursday night in a 37-28 loss to the Denver Broncos after a shoulder injury forced the Jets starting quarterback out of the game. In his handful of snaps before Darnold returned, Flacco looked sharp.

He completed both of his passes for a total of 16 yards before giving way to Darnold.

“I thought he did a good job going in there considering he had worked a whole work, a couple of days of walk-thru. That was the first he actually was in a game and got a play call from me,” Gase said.

“That was a first. That’s what it was; I thought he did a good job. Joe is as calm as it gets. He’s been through it, had a lot of experience. Just kind of see how it goes.”