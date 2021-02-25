Jets' Phenom Endorses Sam Darnold as New York's Quarterback

Throughout La'Mical Perine's rookie season, the running back had Sam Darnold's back, blocking in the pocket. Now, Perine has his quarterback's back off the field as well.

In an appearance on Good Morning Football this week, Perine endorsed Darnold as the Jets' starting quarterback.

"No disrespect to any of the quarterbacks that are in the draft, but I actually had a chance to play with Sam and was able to be in battle with him so I know what he brings to the team," Perine said. "He's a great leader, you've just got to put good weapons around him."

Darnold's name has come up consistently this offseason as a possible trade chip for New York as they have an opportunity to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 pick. The 23-year-old is about to enter his fourth season in green and white and has struggled mightily in developing at this level.

Nonetheless, Perine believes the signal-caller can be "one of the top quarterbacks in this league."

"He's a great vocal leader, a great guy to be around," Perine added. "He's a competitor. I'm ready to look forward to him and I hope he's on our team this year. He's my starting quarterback."

Perine didn't get to play as much during his rookie season as he would've hoped. He spent some time on the sidelines with injuries, and a case of COVID-19, but was able to appear in 10 games. The Florida product had 75 touches in that span.

