Report: Jets Won't Make Decision on Sam Darnold 'For a Little While'

Anxious to find out what the Jets do with Sam Darnold this offseason? Sounds like you're going to have to be patient.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, New York's decision on the 23-year-old's quarterback "might not be [made] for a little while."

"Part of the process for the Jets is going to be assessing the quarterbacks that’ll be available with the second pick, and comparing them to Darnold, and seeing them throw is part of that equation," Breer explained.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport echoed Breer's comments on Monday afternoon, tweeting that New York is planning to "complete their evaluations on the top QBs in the NFL Draft before making any decisions on Sam Darnold."

That takes time. The bigger problem, as Breer explains, is there's no combine for that and as of now, no private workouts that can give New York that clarity. BYU's Zach Wilson and Ohio State's Justin Fields don't have pro days until a month from now. Wilson is scheduled for March 26 and Fields five days after that.

"A big part of this equation for the Jets is going to be whether they reach the conclusion that an upgrade would be available to them at No. 2," Breer said. "They’re not at that point yet. If/when they get there, Darnold will be available. Until then, teams will have to wait on the former third pick."



Last we've heard—and this is also from Breer—at least five different teams have reached out to the Jets about Darnold's availability. Depending on what kind of offers they get, New York may pull the trigger and give another club a chance to unlock Darnold's potential. That'll depend, of course, on whether or not they deem Wilson or Fields (or another) as a viable replacement.

MORE ON SAM DARNOLD:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.