Avery Williamson on LeVeon Bell's Release from the New York Jets: 'Nobody's Safe'

The message from the New York Jets release of Le’Veon Bell this past week according to Avery Williamson: No one is safe.

The Jets released Bell on Tuesday after the former All-Pro running back spent a little over a season with the Jets, almost all of it unproductive compared to his usual lofty standard of excellence. Last year behind one of the worst offensive lines in football, Bell had the lowest yards per carry (3.2) of his NFL career.

Williamson said he was “Definitely was shocked. Honestly didn’t know about any of that talk” until he made an appearance this past Tuesday on WFAN and was asked about Bell’s tenuous situation with the team. The Jets linebacker has a weekly spot with ‘Joe & Evan’ on the sports talk station. The afternoon drive show features hosts Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts.

Late Tuesday evening, the Jets announced that Bell was released.

“Nobody’s safe. It’s a production business, they’re trying to win,” Williamson said on Thursday in his virtual press conference.

“It’s always – you got to be point on with everything. It’s just one of those things, it can happen to anybody. You just got to make sure that you’re on point every week and play the best ball that you can.”

Williamson conceded he didn’t know why Bell was released.

Bell returned to action this past Sunday after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in the Jets season opener. He had 13 carries for 60 yards and a catch for seven yards. His lack of inclusion in the struggling offense was baffling, leading him to take to Twitter that night and ‘like’ several posts from angry Jets fans who wanted to see Bell get more attention.

“I didn’t know anything about it then I got a text about a Twitter message talking about that they released him. I was very shocked,” Williamson said.

“He’s a good dude man, Le’Veon. Just hoping for the best for him.”

Reports on Thursday night said that Bell was set to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.