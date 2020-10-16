SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

Avery Williamson on LeVeon Bell's Release from the New York Jets: 'Nobody's Safe'

Kristian Dyer

The message from the New York Jets release of Le’Veon Bell this past week according to Avery Williamson: No one is safe.

The Jets released Bell on Tuesday after the former All-Pro running back spent a little over a season with the Jets, almost all of it unproductive compared to his usual lofty standard of excellence. Last year behind one of the worst offensive lines in football, Bell had the lowest yards per carry (3.2) of his NFL career.

Williamson said he was “Definitely was shocked. Honestly didn’t know about any of that talk” until he made an appearance this past Tuesday on WFAN and was asked about Bell’s tenuous situation with the team. The Jets linebacker has a weekly spot with ‘Joe & Evan’ on the sports talk station. The afternoon drive show features hosts Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts.

Late Tuesday evening, the Jets announced that Bell was released.

“Nobody’s safe. It’s a production business, they’re trying to win,” Williamson said on Thursday in his virtual press conference.

“It’s always – you got to be point on with everything. It’s just one of those things, it can happen to anybody. You just got to make sure that you’re on point every week and play the best ball that you can.”

Williamson conceded he didn’t know why Bell was released.

Bell returned to action this past Sunday after recovering from a hamstring injury suffered in the Jets season opener. He had 13 carries for 60 yards and a catch for seven yards. His lack of inclusion in the struggling offense was baffling, leading him to take to Twitter that night and ‘like’ several posts from angry Jets fans who wanted to see Bell get more attention.

“I didn’t know anything about it then I got a text about a Twitter message talking about that they released him. I was very shocked,” Williamson said.

“He’s a good dude man, Le’Veon. Just hoping for the best for him.”

Reports on Thursday night said that Bell was set to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Preview: Arizona Cardinals at the New York Jets

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-nfl-week-5-preview-arizona-cardinals

Kristian Dyer

How to watch the New York Jets in NFL Week 5

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-tv-radio-how-to-watch-arizona-cardinals-nfl-week-5

Kristian Dyer

Kyler Murray is a major headache for the New York Jets in Week 5

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-test-in-kyler-murray-arizona-cardinals-week-5

Kristian Dyer

Week 5 Game is On

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-negative-covid-19-test-week-5-on

Kristian Dyer

Injuries are a concern for Sam Darnold

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-sam-darnold-out-again-week-5-seventh-game

Kristian Dyer

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html

Chris Mascaro

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

Abdulla_12_1992

by

twofactor23

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985

Andrew DiCecco

by

Rolando Rosa

The Jets are getting a familiar face in Stephone Anthony. He's played under head coach Adam Gase in…

https://nypost.com/2019/08/20/jets-sign-lb-stephone-anthony-in-place-of-injured-avery-williamson/

Jack-Loennecker

by

Jack-Loennecker

Build that chemistry big boys! We need you guys up front! #GangGreen…

https://thejetpress.com/2019/06/22/jets-ol-kelechi-osemele-talks-building-chemistry-new-teammates/

GangGreen91

by

Rolando Rosa