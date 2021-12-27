C.J. Mosley Is Having a Career Year, Leading the Jets' Defense

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is the leader of this Jets defense, setting a career high in tackles and helping install a new culture off the field too.

In the midst of a 4-11 season, veteran linebacker C.J. Mosley is closing in on having a career year.

Every week when I look at the box score for the Jets, it seems Mosley’s name is at the top of the defensive stats sheet with the highest number of tackles.

That is because in a good number of the games this season, Mosley has been the leading tackler.

Mosley, who can be seen these days sporting his patented red dreads from his middle linebacker spot, leads the Jets in tackles on the season (142), making this year the most productive season in his career. Mosley had 133 tackles his rookie season with the Ravens (2014).

Mosley was drafted by Baltimore in the first round (17th overall) from Alabama. Ironically, the Jets had the 18th pick in that draft. New York missed him by one pick, but they still ended up with Mosley down the road when he left the Ravens and signed with the Jets as a free agent in 2019.

After opting out in 2020 due to COVID-19, Mosley has re-emerged on the field in a big way this season and he is finally paying off for New York after signing a five-year, $85 million dollar deal.



Mosley's impact has been felt by the Jets’ opponents when he hits them on the field and his vocal leadership can be felt off the field too.

Mosley got fired up earlier this month after he felt the Eagles were disrespectful towards the Jets’ organization.

Eagles’ defensive tackle Fletcher Cox laughed at Mosley’s head coach, Robert Saleh during the game.

"You can see that stuff, you can feel that stuff," Mosley told reporters after the game, alluding to Cox's laughter. "As a competitor, as a warrior, fighting with your brothers, that pisses you off. That's been going on for a long time.

"When things change, they're going to change quick," Mosely continued. "I go to work every day and I wake up everyday with that mindset, that the next day is going to see that change. Will that happen? When will it happen? I don't know. When it does happen, we're going to be ready for it. That's my mindset every time I step on the field."

#57 C.J. Mosley 6-foot-2, 250 pounds



2021 game film reviewed: (9/12) CAR, (11/4) vs. IND and (12/26) vs. JAX



Grade: B - (good player who is not elite, but he is good enough to win with)



Scouting Report:



Heady veteran who plays smart and gets himself into position to make tackles against the run and pass mostly after gains have occurred. Alert player who does an average job taking on and shedding blocks. Often in on the stop once the action reaches his level. Once in a while, shows the ability to knife in and produce a blow up stop when he is unblocked. Rigidity can cause him to miss open field tackles if the back puts on a move. Hits hard when he connects and is capable of delivering a bone jarring fumble type of hit. Smart and knows how to play angles once the action reaches his parallel downfield. Often in the picture frame at the end of plays. Just not always the one making the plays. On passing plays he knows his assignments. Drops into zones effectively. However, he is a step slow when matched up consistently in pass coverage despite effort. His assignment tends to catch most everything thrown in his direction. The type who can wrap up and secure the tackle after the catch. Has some value blitzing if he can run in unblocked. Showed he can get to the quarterback in those situations. Instinctual football player who is always around the football, but I would not call him a playmaker at this point of his career. He is a clever contributor who knows how to get himself into position and make enough plays downfield.

Since signing in New York, Mosley has had to fight through adversities and criticisms the way he has had to fight through blockers from his inside linebacker spot and he has done it well enough to be named as a Pro Bowl Alternate.

