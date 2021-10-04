Report: Marcus Maye Facing Charges After DUI Arrest

New York Jets safety Marcus Maye is reportedly facing three misdemeanor charges after being arrested for a DUI in February. Maye could be suspended by the NFL as a result.

Jets safety Marcus Maye is facing charges after a DUI arrest earlier this year, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Maye, 28, was reportedly in a car crash on February 22 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Since the arrest subjects Maye to the NFL's personal-conduct policy, the safety could face a suspension.

As reported by Cimini, the booking report revealed that Maye was charged with driving under the influence, damaging property and leaving the scene of the crash.

He allegedly crashed into the back of another vehicle while driving on the Florida Turnpike. While no injuries were sustained, the driver of the other vehicle filed a civil suit. The safety posted bond in the amount of $1,500.

Cimini added in his report that there is a Zoom hearing scheduled on October 20 between Maye's attorney and the state attorney, per court records.

Maye's agent, Erik Burkhardt, issued the following statement to ESPN, per Cimini:

"It is an ongoing legal matter and our attorney has advised us we cannot comment. We are confident it will be positively resolved. We look forward to Marcus getting back on the field soon."

A Jets spokesman told ESPN on Monday that the team isn't going to comment on a pending legal matter.

Contract negotiations between Maye and the Jets went south this offseason, right around the time of this incident. Maye was eventually hit with the franchise tag, playing this season on a one-year deal rather than signing a long-term extension.

Both general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have reiterated repeatedly that the organization intends to keep Maye around beyond this year. Whether they follow through with that supposed priority remains to be seen.

Maye was drafted in the second round by the Jets in 2017, serving as a leader of this secondary ever since. The safety is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, expected to be out until after New York's bye week later this month.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman)