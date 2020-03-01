NFL Combine Update: New York Jets have met with FSU running back Cam Akers

It might not be a pressing need for the New York Jets, but running back could well be a position taken somewhere in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft. In that mindset, one of the top performing running backs in the NFL Combine has met with the Jets a source says.

Florida State running back Cam Akers met with the Jets on Friday, a source told SportsIllustrated.com. The meeting was informal, the source said. Akers is now considered one of the top three running backs in April’s NFL Draft following a standout performance at the combine.

His meeting with the Jets pairs him with a team that could be tempted to go running back in Day 2 or early on Day 3.

At 5-feet-10-inches and 217 pounds, Akers is built to be an all-purpose back in the NFL. He ran an impressive 4.47 time in the 40 as well as a solid 4.22 in the 20-yard shuttle.

The on-the-field portion was also very solid for Akers, who showed reliable hands, answering questions about his ability to factor into the passing game at the next level.

At Florida State, he had 21 starts the past two seasons, becoming one of the best rushers in the ACC over the past two seasons. He finishes near the top of Florida’s rushing records in rushing attempts (fifth), all-time rushing yardage (sixth) and number of 100-yard rushing games (sixth).

In 2019 during his junior season with the Seminoles, Akers finished with 1,024 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns. He was second-team All-ACC this past season.

In addition to the Jets, the source said that Akers also met with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Washington.

The Jets could use some depth behind Le’Veon Bell, their prized free agent signing a season ago who struggled at times behind an underwhelming offensive line. Another high-end running back such as Akers would be attractive to the Jets to rotate with Bell.

Akers could be Bell’s understudy as well, sitting behind the running back for a season or two till he matures into a feature back.