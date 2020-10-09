Newly Unveiled Discipline Index Is Not Kind to the New York Jets

They may be tied for the league lead in penalties, but the New York Jets are only second-worst in the NFL on a brand new index that measures the role of coaching and playing based off of penalties.

The Jets, 0-4 after a dismal loss to the previously winless Denver Broncos last week, are arguably the worst team in the NFL. Penalties, 32 of them this year, are a major reason why.

And according to ‘The Discipline Index’ unveiled this week by The 33rd Team, the Jets are second-worst in the league by this analytic.

The Jets come in at 2.4 on the index, putting them somewhere between ‘Very Low Level’ and ‘Poor Level.’ It doesn’t make much of a difference as those are the two lowest indicators in the NFL.

Only the Dallas Cowboys (1-3) at 2.56 are worse (and clearly in the ‘Poor Level’ category).

Around the rest of the AFC East, the Miami Dolphins (1-3) are No. 7 at 1.37 followed immediately by the New England Patriots (2-2) at 1.46.

The Buffalo Bills (1.96) are middle of the pack. They lead the division with a 4-0 record.

According to their Twitter, The 33rd Team is “Football’s preeminent think tank created by @RealTannenbaum, consisting of former GMs, HCs and grad students forming in-depth analysis.” The main man behind the project is, of course, former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

The concern for the Jets is how these penalties are impacting games. They aren’t smart penalties for the most part. These are sloppy, undisciplined mistakes and errors that are costing the Jets.

Former Oakland Raiders CEO Amy Trask said on CBS Sports Network on Sunday that she could understand or excuse a holding penalty for instance if it helped keep the quarterback from getting hit. But Trask says she sees bad coaching when it comes to the Jets and their penalty struggles.

On Sunday the Jets face the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams are tied for the NFL’s lead in penalties.

Tannenbaum, for what it is worth, is the last general manager to lead the Jets to the playoffs when his 2010 team made the AFC Championship Game.