Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mike White's Historic Performance Featured in Pro Football Hall of Fame

    New York Jets quarterback Mike White has a jersey and game ball on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his historic performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.
    Author:

    From a no-name quarterback to a display case in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

    Mike White's historic performance during the Jets' stunning upset victory over the Bengals earned him some recognition in Canton.

    White's game-used jersey and a game ball from New York's 34-31 win are now both featured as artifacts in the Pro Football Today Gallery.

    Here's an excerpt from the announcement over on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's website, providing some historic context to White's dazzling debut.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    New York Jets quarterback Mike White led his team to an improbable comeback win during the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 31. Filling in for injured rookie Zach Wilson, White had a career day in his first NFL start.

    He completed 37 of 45 pass attempts (82.2%) for a total of 405 yards and three touchdowns. White’s 37 completions are the most by a quarterback in his first start. He also joined Cam Newton (422 yards on Sept. 11, 2011) as the only quarterbacks since 1950 to pass for at least 400 yards in their initial starts.

    White will have a chance for an encore on Thursday night in Indianapolis, making his second career start on the national stage against the Colts. 

    Who knows what the future holds—depending on Zach Wilson's health and when the rookie is ready to return from a knee injury—but White is certainly taking advantage of his moment at the helm of New York's offense. 

    MORE ON MIKE WHITE:

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Jets QB Mike White celebrates touchdown catch
    News

    Mike White's Historic Performance Featured in Pro Football Hall of Fame

    just now
    Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif at line of scrimmage
    News

    Grading the Jets' Trade For OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

    18 hours ago
    Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif blocking
    News

    Jets Acquire Chiefs OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

    18 hours ago
    Jets head coach Robert Saleh excited about Jets win
    News

    Jets Surge Forward in NFL Power Rankings After Stunning Win Over Cincy

    22 hours ago
    Jets WR Denzel Mims high fives with fans
    News

    Report: Jets Still Declining Trade Offers For Denzel Mims

    23 hours ago
    Jets QB Mike White high five RB Michael Carter
    News

    What Allowed Mike White to Be So Successful Against the Bengals?

    Nov 2, 2021
    Jets QB Mike White runs off field
    News

    White-Hot Quarterback Performance Makes History, Breathes Life Into Jets Organization

    Nov 1, 2021
    Jets Shaq Lawson intercepts pass from Joe Burrow
    News

    Shaq Lawson's Interception Was 'Deciding Factor' in Jets' Victory Over Bengals

    Nov 1, 2021