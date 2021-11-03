Mike White's Historic Performance Featured in Pro Football Hall of Fame

New York Jets quarterback Mike White has a jersey and game ball on display in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after his historic performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

From a no-name quarterback to a display case in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Mike White's historic performance during the Jets' stunning upset victory over the Bengals earned him some recognition in Canton.

White's game-used jersey and a game ball from New York's 34-31 win are now both featured as artifacts in the Pro Football Today Gallery.

Here's an excerpt from the announcement over on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's website, providing some historic context to White's dazzling debut.

New York Jets quarterback Mike White led his team to an improbable comeback win during the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 31. Filling in for injured rookie Zach Wilson, White had a career day in his first NFL start. He completed 37 of 45 pass attempts (82.2%) for a total of 405 yards and three touchdowns. White’s 37 completions are the most by a quarterback in his first start. He also joined Cam Newton (422 yards on Sept. 11, 2011) as the only quarterbacks since 1950 to pass for at least 400 yards in their initial starts.

White will have a chance for an encore on Thursday night in Indianapolis, making his second career start on the national stage against the Colts.

Who knows what the future holds—depending on Zach Wilson's health and when the rookie is ready to return from a knee injury—but White is certainly taking advantage of his moment at the helm of New York's offense.

