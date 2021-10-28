Jets Mock Draft: New York Picks Kayvon Thibodeaux First Overall

The New York Jets pick Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux first overall in this midseason mock draft.

The Jets haven't had the first overall selection in the NFL draft since New York picked Keyshawn Johnson first overall in 1996.

In a mock draft published this week by CBS Sports, that drought will end in 2022.

The Jets are penciled in to pick first next spring, adding the No. 13 overall selection from the Seattle Seahawks (and the Jamal Adams trade).

It's worth noting that this mock draft's order was determined using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds but in reverse order. If the season ended prior to the conception of Week 8 on Thursday night, the Jets would actually pick fourth overall (via Tankathon). Their second first-rounder—from the Seahawks—would be eighth overall.

So, if the Jets do end up in a position to pick first, who would the Jets take? This mock draft has New York sticking to their typical approach under general manager Joe Douglas, building through the trenches with the best player available.

No. 1 overall: Kayvon Thibodeaux



The Jets signed Carl Lawson in free agency, and they go with the most talented player in this draft who can play on the opposite side of the line from him. Easy pick.



(To view the rest of the mock draft, click here to head over to CBS Sports)

Thibodeaux has had a tremendous college career at Oregon, wreaking havoc in opposing backfields over the last three seasons. In a total of 24 games, Thibodeaux has 16 sacks with 65 tackles (31 for loss).

Even with a strong foundation up front in green and white (Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Quinnen Williams and more), Thibodeaux has the potential to be a star at the next level. Just imagine how dangerous this defensive line would become adding a player of Thibodeaux's caliber to the fold.

If you're curious, this mock draft has the Jets picking Alabama linebacker Christian Harris with the 13th overall selection.

