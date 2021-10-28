Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jets Mock Draft: New York Picks Kayvon Thibodeaux First Overall

    The New York Jets pick Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux first overall in this midseason mock draft.
    Author:

    The Jets haven't had the first overall selection in the NFL draft since New York picked Keyshawn Johnson first overall in 1996.

    In a mock draft published this week by CBS Sports, that drought will end in 2022.

    The Jets are penciled in to pick first next spring, adding the No. 13 overall selection from the Seattle Seahawks (and the Jamal Adams trade).

    It's worth noting that this mock draft's order was determined using SportsLine's Super Bowl odds but in reverse order. If the season ended prior to the conception of Week 8 on Thursday night, the Jets would actually pick fourth overall (via Tankathon). Their second first-rounder—from the Seahawks—would be eighth overall.

    So, if the Jets do end up in a position to pick first, who would the Jets take? This mock draft has New York sticking to their typical approach under general manager Joe Douglas, building through the trenches with the best player available.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    No. 1 overall: Kayvon Thibodeaux

    The Jets signed Carl Lawson in free agency, and they go with the most talented player in this draft who can play on the opposite side of the line from him. Easy pick    .

    (To view the rest of the mock draft, click here to head over to CBS Sports)

    Thibodeaux has had a tremendous college career at Oregon, wreaking havoc in opposing backfields over the last three seasons. In a total of 24 games, Thibodeaux has 16 sacks with 65 tackles (31 for loss). 

    Even with a strong foundation up front in green and white (Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Quinnen Williams and more), Thibodeaux has the potential to be a star at the next level. Just imagine how dangerous this defensive line would become adding a player of Thibodeaux's caliber to the fold. 

    If you're curious, this mock draft has the Jets picking Alabama linebacker Christian Harris with the 13th overall selection. 

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrates stop
    News

    Jets Mock Draft: New York Picks Kayvon Thibodeaux First Overall

    58 seconds ago
    Jets backup quarterback Mike White throws pass
    News

    Jets Name Mike White Starting Quarterback This Week After Joe Flacco Trade

    Oct 27, 2021
    Eagles quarterback Joe Flacco throws pass
    News

    Better Late Than Never: Jets Acquire Much-Needed Veteran Backup in Flacco

    Oct 26, 2021
    Eagles QB Joe Flacco throws pass
    News

    Report: Jets Acquire Joe Flacco in Trade With Eagles

    Oct 25, 2021
    Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood celebrates win
    News

    Jets' Rookie Jamien Sherwood Out For Season With Torn Achilles

    Oct 25, 2021
    Jets QB Zach Wilson hit by Patriots LB Matt Judon
    News

    Jets QB Zach Wilson to Miss 2-4 Weeks With Sprained PCL

    Oct 25, 2021
    Patriots RB Brandon Bolden scores touchdown
    News

    Patriots Pummel Jets in Historic Beatdown

    Oct 24, 2021
    Jets QB Zach Wilson playing against Patriots
    News

    Jets' Zach Wilson Exits Game With Right Knee Injury

    Oct 24, 2021