NFL Insider Says Jets 'Need' This 'Perfect' Backup Quarterback

The Jets have improved across the board this offseason, but there's still work to be done.

Adding Zach Wilson in the NFL draft was a huge success for this franchise, bringing in the quarterback of the future. After Wilson, however, there isn't a single quarterback on this roster with NFL experience.

The only other signal-callers within the organization—James Morgan and Mike White—don't have any NFL snaps under their belt and don't have the experience necessary to take Wilson to the next level with competition and mentorship.

NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King has the "perfect" solution.

In his latest Football Morning In America, King connected the dots between the Jets and veteran QB Nick Foles, a player that could be on the move after the Chicago Bears made multiple additions at the quarterback position this offseason.

Here's King with more on why Foles would be a great fit in New York, lifting up Wilson during his first year in the league:

The Jets need to get Nick Foles on the team. He’d be the perfect welcome-to-the-NFL-backup for Zach Wilson. I understand why the Jets jettisoned Sam Darnold; it’d have been Zoo York with him in camp this summer, as nice a guy as he is. But if I’m GM Joe Douglas, I’m figuring a way to pry Foles from the Bears after June 1. Per Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap, the Bears could dump their third quarterback and take hits of $2.667 million in 2021 and ’22, and the Jets could have Foles for $4 million this year and in the area of $5 million next year. Makes sense for both teams. And isn’t it a coincidence that New York hasn’t signed a vet backup/hand-holder for Wilson yet? I like Wilson and thought he was a good pick for the Jets, but throwing a rookie in front of Bill Belichick, Sean McDermott and Brian Flores six times this year is fraught with problems anyway.

King isn't the first to bring up Foles' name when it comes to backing up Wilson. Rich Cimini of ESPN made the same point earlier this month, pointing out that the veteran can function as a solid insurance option as well.

Even if head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas haven't explicitly named Wilson as their starting quarterback, it's safe to assume he'll be out there Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. If he ever gets hurt, or happens to need some time to develop, Foles can be thrown into the fire at any time.

Until the season gets underway fall, a player like Foles could help Wilson grow with his tutelage off the field, in the film room and eventually on the sidelines.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.