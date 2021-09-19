Jets vs. Patriots Live Score Updates

On a gorgeous Sunday afternoon, the Jets are set to host the Patriots in their home opener at MetLife Stadium, welcoming fans back to the Meadowlands.

After failing to complete a comeback in Carolina last week, New York is in search of their first win of the year. Same goes for New England after their one-point loss to the Dolphins last Sunday.

That means one of the two rookie quarterbacks set to start on Sunday—Zach Wilson and Mac Jones—will come away with their first NFL victory in their introduction to this historic AFC East rivalry.

This game has the potential to be a good one, close between two rivals all the way until the final whistle. As you sip some coffee, or a cold beverage, here's some related reading to get you ready for kickoff:

Will we see Zach Wilson's first touchdown pass in front of a home crowd? Can New York's defense make Mac Jones uncomfortable and force some turnovers?

