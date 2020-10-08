New York Jets DC Gregg Williams to His 'D': 'Play Hard But Don't Make Dumb Mistakes'

As it turns out, the New York Jets do not lead the NFL in penalties. No, no, they are tied for the league lead in penalties with, of all teams, this week’s opponent the Arizona Cardinals.

Penalties have been a major talking point this week for the Jets and for a good reason. Last Thursday in a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, the Jets had 11 penalties for 118 yards. A major reason for their going winless through the season’s first four games is due to their struggle with penalties.

“Gregg (Williams) likes us to play hard, but he always says you gotta be smarter,” linebacker Jordan Jenkins told reporters Thursday. “He wants you to play hard, but don't do dumb stuff. We had really made dumb mistakes. Like we took shots on (Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien). It was like, yeah we had the quarterback, but he gets up still playing the next play and he's got a first down and so really it was pointless. He was like, play hard, but don't dumb mistakes.“

Through four weeks this season, the Jets have committed 32 penalties. They have given up 335 yards in penalties alone. Seven of the penalties are roughing the passer. The Cardinals also have 32 penalties through four games.

“I think the biggest thing is you double down on the awareness level for sure and getting right guys in there,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said Thursday. “If we can’t do it the right way, then we need to get different guys in there.”

Against the Broncos, two of their penalties were roughing-the-passer by Quinnen Williams and Terrell Basham.

By contrast, the New England Patriots have only seven penalties in four weeks for 92 yards.

“We just have to play smart, we have to see what he’s doing and we have to react off it,” said Gase. “That’s part of the game, everybody else has got to do the same thing. So, we just have to do a good job of understanding when he’s going down and when he’s not. A lot of times it’s situational. You’ve got to understand where the sticks are and what’s going on around you.”

Williams, in his second year with the Jets, has received criticism this week for the over-aggressive play. Jets safety Marcus Maye has sensed a difference this week in practice.

“He's turned it up a notch,” Maye said Thursday. “There’s no room for error right now. We're all scratching and clawing right now to get a win. Every detail is something that we're paying attention to. Like I said, there's no room for error. Um, throughout the league, you know, we've been practicing hard, so you know, we'll be ready for Sunday.”