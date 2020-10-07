NFL Odds & Betting: New York Jets Favorite to be the Last Winless Team

Well, that is to be expected.

After a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets are 0-4 and struggling. They are the bottom of the NFL’s power rankings and appear destined for another season without the playoffs.

As such, it isn’t a surprise that the Jets are favored to have the top pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Vegas likes the idea of the Jets being the league’s bottom-dweller. These odds according to BetOnline:

Last Winless Team

New York Jets 4/5

New York Giants 2/1

Atlanta Falcons 3/1

Houston Texans 5/1

The Jets currently have a 2.7 percent chance of making the playoffs according to Football Outsiders. Their odds of winning the AFC East stands at .9 percent. The best divisional odds belong to the Buffalo Bills at 70.9 percent.

As for the No. 1 pick in the draft, the Jets have a league-best 17.9 percent chance of getting the top pick. They are 58.0 percent for landing a top five pick.

But wait, there’s more!

Also according to BetOnline, Jets head coach Adam Gase appears to be the next head coach to be let go:

Next head coach fired

Adam Gase 4/7

Dan Quinn 5/2

Matt Patricia 4/1

Doug Marrone 7/1

Mike Zimmer 12/1

Anthony Lynn 14/1

Vic Fangio 14/1

Matt Nagy 20/1

Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals isn’t a must-win for Gase and the Jets, but it is trending along those lines. If the Jets are to win on Sunday, they will have to beat the Cardinals without starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

On Wednesday, Gase announced that Darnold’s shoulder injury, a sprained AC join suffered in the Jets Week 4 loss, will cause him to miss this Sunday.