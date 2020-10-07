SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

NFL Odds & Betting: New York Jets Favorite to be the Last Winless Team

Kristian Dyer

Well, that is to be expected.

After a Week 4 loss to the Denver Broncos, the New York Jets are 0-4 and struggling. They are the bottom of the NFL’s power rankings and appear destined for another season without the playoffs.

As such, it isn’t a surprise that the Jets are favored to have the top pick in next year’s NFL Draft. Vegas likes the idea of the Jets being the league’s bottom-dweller. These odds according to BetOnline:

Last Winless Team

New York Jets 4/5

New York Giants 2/1

Atlanta Falcons 3/1

Houston Texans 5/1

The Jets currently have a 2.7 percent chance of making the playoffs according to Football Outsiders. Their odds of winning the AFC East stands at .9 percent. The best divisional odds belong to the Buffalo Bills at 70.9 percent.

As for the No. 1 pick in the draft, the Jets have a league-best 17.9 percent chance of getting the top pick. They are 58.0 percent for landing a top five pick.

But wait, there’s more!

Also according to BetOnline, Jets head coach Adam Gase appears to be the next head coach to be let go:

Next head coach fired

Adam Gase 4/7

Dan Quinn 5/2

Matt Patricia 4/1

Doug Marrone 7/1

Mike Zimmer 12/1

Anthony Lynn 14/1

Vic Fangio 14/1

Matt Nagy 20/1

Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals isn’t a must-win for Gase and the Jets, but it is trending along those lines. If the Jets are to win on Sunday, they will have to beat the Cardinals without starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

On Wednesday, Gase announced that Darnold’s shoulder injury, a sprained AC join suffered in the Jets Week 4 loss, will cause him to miss this Sunday.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

(Watch) !Djokovic vs Busta Live: Stream 2020 Open French Full TV Info

http://zqnews.store/enjoy-tennis/

CHandu.s

OH NO

U.SAj

hfh

Maro. Tali

ASOY ASN

U.SAj

French Open Live : Tennis Quarter Finals 2020 Roland Garros 4K TV

https://us-openlive.co/go-fast/

T.Surgeo

Tsitsipas vs Rublev Live : Quarter finals H2H Online Watch IN

https://us-openlive.co/go-fast/

T.Surgeo

(Watch) Andrey Rublev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Quarter Finals Tennis

http://greatsnews.co.in/fr-encc-q-f/

Chandi

(Watch) French Open 2020 Live: Quarter Finals Roland Garros Free Tv On

http://greatsnews.co.in/fr-encc-q-f/

Gendda

(Live) French Open Tennis : 2020 Quarter finals Tv ON WaTch Free

https://us-openlive.co/go-fast/

R.Emma

Next Week 5

R.Emma