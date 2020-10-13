The New York Jets (Again) are Bottom of the NFL's Power Rankings

Another week, another low for the New York Jets.

Although technically, it can’t get any worse for this team.

The Jets are 0-5 after a 30-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Outside of special teams, the Jets struggled in nearly every facet of the game. And truthfully, special teams was not terribly special.

This lack of anything functioning on the Jets is reflected nationally. The Jets are dead last in every prominent power ranking. There simply isn’t any deviation.

ESPN.com, in naming the Jets the worst team in their power rankings, had a scathing albeit accurate outlook on this team.

“The Jets aren't good at anything, so it's hard to pinpoint one weakness,” ESPN.com's Rich Cmimi notes.

“They're one of only four teams in the past 30 years (and the first since the 2013 Jaguars) to lose their first five games by multiple scores.”

Over at the Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer rings a similar sentiment when squaring up on the Jets. Iyer doesn’t see a positive on this team.

That’s because, from a distance or up close, it is hard to find many things going right for the Jets heading into Week 6.

“Joe Flacco and Le'Veon Bell actually gave the Jets a little more life under Adam Gase,” Iyer writes. “But they still got crushed by the Cardinals because of more poor defense from Gregg Williams' side. Why aren't Gase and Williams gone, again?”

Frank Schwab of Yahoo! Sports takes an interesting and offbeat outlook at things. He too, has the Jets at the bottom of the national power rankings. But in talking about the rough season, he highlights one player too underscore just how bad this season has been.

“Could you guess who leads the NFL at 111.7 receiving yards per game? You’d have won plenty of bar bets if you knew it was Jamison Crowder,” the insightful Schwab writes. “Crowder has played in just three games due to injury, but he has gained at least 100 yards in each game. For an offense this bad, that’s an accomplishment.”