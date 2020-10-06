SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+
Search

Another Rough Week in the NFL Power Rankings for the New York Jets

Kristian Dyer

It really isn’t a surprise.

The New York Jets remain mired at the bottom of the NFL power rankings, with SI’s weekly power ranking for Week 5 putting the 0-4 team at dead last in the league. It is a second-straight week where the Jets come in at No. 32 in the SI power rankings.

Truthfully, it isn’t much of a surprise. The Jets are coming off a 37-28 home loss to the previously winless Denver Broncos. They are one of four winless teams in the NFL but given their injuries and the status of the rebuild, the Jets remain very much a work in progress.

“Not a lot to say here,” writes Albert Breer in his assessment of the last place Jets.

Around the rest of the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills, coming off an impressive win at the Las Vegas Raiders, are the fifth-best team according to SI. The New England Patriots, 2-2 following a tough Week 4 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs, are 2-2 and come in at No. 10.

Rebuilding but seemingly improved from last year, the Miami Dolphins (1-3) are No. 28.

The rest of the NFL world seems to agree with the standing for the Jets. NFL.com, ESPN and the Sporting News all have the Jets at the bottom of the NFL.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Jets a .2 percent chance of making the playoffs. The Jets haven’t made the postseason since 2010.

Since then, they have been through three head coaches and are currently on their fourth general manager.

THANKS FOR READING JETS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Yankees vs Rays Live: Watch 2020 ADSL MLB Game 2 Free Online

https://livecbswatch.com/m-l-k-a-l/

Post. Remove

Live!! New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs Live | TV NFL

http://championshippgachampionship.com/nf-ll/

turabanc

Chiefs vs Patriots Live Game:Watch MNF NFL Week4 News,info and More

https://www.nflncaagames.casa/Patriots/

Rajostan R

New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs Lgive | TV channeld

http://dell-matchplay.com/nfltv/

turabanc

New England Patriots vs Kansas City Chiefs Live | TV channel

turabanc

Adam bites the big apple

Coachsting

The Jets can't move the ball early in games; it is a major problem

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-offense-struggling-to-put-up-points

Kristian Dyer

It wouldn't be an NFL season unless there was a fan protest --->

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/new-york-jets-fans-protest-adam-gase-on-thursday

Kristian Dyer

Why are the jets so predictable?

chuck239

Terrible head coach, bad GM and Clueless Owner

jetmet

by

Jimx7272