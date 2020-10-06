Another Rough Week in the NFL Power Rankings for the New York Jets

It really isn’t a surprise.

The New York Jets remain mired at the bottom of the NFL power rankings, with SI’s weekly power ranking for Week 5 putting the 0-4 team at dead last in the league. It is a second-straight week where the Jets come in at No. 32 in the SI power rankings.

Truthfully, it isn’t much of a surprise. The Jets are coming off a 37-28 home loss to the previously winless Denver Broncos. They are one of four winless teams in the NFL but given their injuries and the status of the rebuild, the Jets remain very much a work in progress.

“Not a lot to say here,” writes Albert Breer in his assessment of the last place Jets.

Around the rest of the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills, coming off an impressive win at the Las Vegas Raiders, are the fifth-best team according to SI. The New England Patriots, 2-2 following a tough Week 4 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs, are 2-2 and come in at No. 10.

Rebuilding but seemingly improved from last year, the Miami Dolphins (1-3) are No. 28.

The rest of the NFL world seems to agree with the standing for the Jets. NFL.com, ESPN and the Sporting News all have the Jets at the bottom of the NFL.

ESPN’s FPI gives the Jets a .2 percent chance of making the playoffs. The Jets haven’t made the postseason since 2010.

Since then, they have been through three head coaches and are currently on their fourth general manager.