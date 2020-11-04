The Jets Aren't Giving Up on Chris Herndon

As the Chiefs celebrated recovering a loose football in the third quarter on Sunday, Jets' Chris Herndon dug his face mask into the grass.

On his lone catch of the 35-9 loss, and his first touch since Oct. 11, the tight end fumbled. Clobbered by Kansas City's safety Daniel Sorensen, after scampering just three yards out of the backfield on a screen pass, the ball immediately squirted out and into the hands of corner Bashaud Breeland.

For Herndon, the turnover at Arrowhead Stadium was indicative of his performance this year as a whole. The first half of this season certainly hasn't gotten off to the start he hoped it would.

The former fourth-round pick has just 101 yards receiving (on 14 catches) through New York's first eight games, he's fumbled twice, has multiple drops and has yet to find his way into the end zone. Herndon's name even came up in trade rumors ahead of this week's deadline.

Despite his struggles in 2020, the Jets aren't giving up on the third-year tight end just yet.

Not only did general manager Joe Douglas reveal New York was not shopping Herndon at the trade deadline, contrary to reports, he praised the 24-year-old's work ethic.

"I feel like Chris has been a little snakebit since his car accident in terms of the injury last year, the suspension and this year just hasn't gone the way he envisioned I'm sure," Douglas told reporters on a Zoom call on Tuesday. "I know no one cares more than Chris and Chris comes out to practice gives his all every single day. So, like for most of our team, the practice hasn't translated into Sundays."

Moments after the loss to Kansas City on Sunday, head coach Adam Gase assured that Herndon's woes won't warrant a benching going forward.

"We’re playing all those guys," Gase said. "We’re trying to play as many guys as possible and just kind of see what comes to the forefront here and who can start making plays for us. Right now, if you’re active on Sunday, we need to get you out there and see if you can get something going for us."

While Herndon is on pace for a fraction of the numbers he produced in his promising rookie season three years ago, there are reasons to be optimistic. Six of Herndon's eight best games from 2018, in terms of yards, came in the second half of that season.

That includes his six-catch game, with 82 yards and a touchdown grab, against the Packers in Week 16.

Can Herndon flush his poor first half and bounce back over the next eight games? As the rest of New York's receivers get back on the field, it's possible he'll have more opportunities with the defense focusing on other weapons. With more time to make adjustments with Sam Darnold as well, perhaps the duo can find their groove going forward.

Either way, the man that will be feeding Herndon the football has complete confidence that the tight end will make plays and improve for the rest of this year and beyond.

"Chris is a warrior," Darnold said. "He’s a great dude who’s going to get through anything. I have confidence in him and the whole team has confidence in him. We know what kind of player he is. Again, I know he has confidence in himself and there’s no one more upset than him when he makes mistakes. We’re just going to keep encouraging each other and taking it one day at a time."

