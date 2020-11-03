Jets Injury Updates: Jamison Crowder Nears Return, Quinnen Williams Could Miss Time With Hamstring

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold isn't the only Jets player who is banged up this week.

Here's the latest Jets injury news from head coach Adam Gase, delivered on a conference call on Monday with reporters.

DT Quinnen Williams

Williams was one of New York's lone bright spots on Sunday in the debilitating loss to the Chiefs, leading the defense with two tackles for loss. Heading into practice this week, however, the second-year defensive lineman is dealing with a tweaked hamstring.

It's possible the 22-year-old could miss practice time this week. Gase said he wasn't sure what Williams' game status will be.

WR Jamison Crowder

The Jets have missed Crowder these last two weeks, New York's leading receiver with 383 yards on 29 catches through four games this year.

Gase was hopeful Crowder (groin) can get going in practice this week. He'll be monitored closely and there's a chance he can make his return at wideout against the Patriots on Monday Night. All depends on how he progresses through the week.

WR Breshad Perriman

Like Crowder, Perriman also didn't play on Sunday. The veteran receiver is still in concussion protocol, per Gase.

"He's moving to that next stage where we could see him at practice moving to that next part," the Jets head coach said.

QB Sam Darnold

The Jets are doing their "due diligence" with Darnold this week, as Gase put it Monday afternoon. The 23-year-old quarterback went for an MRI and is getting a second opinion on his sore right shoulder, aggravated on Sunday when he was hit scrambling in the fourth quarter.

C Connor McGovern

Similar to Williams, McGovern's status for practice this week is presently up in the air. The center hurt his knee on Sunday in Kansas City.

"There is a chance he could miss a day," Gase said. "We'll see how he feels."

K Sam Ficken

Could Ficken be back kicking for the Jets on Monday Night?

Sergio Castillo has done a solid job filling in for the injured Ficken (groin) these last two weeks, but there's a good chance the place kicker could be available this week.

"We're going to see if he's good to go to kick this week so we got to kind of work through some things," Gase said. "We got an extra day to get ready for this game so we'll see how all this plays out."

Ficken is 9-of-10 on field goals in six games this year. Castillo is 4-of-5 since replacing Ficken in Week 7. His lone miss was the last-second blocked field goal attempt to end the first half on Sunday.

