New York Special: Jets Take Early Lead Over Bucs on Trick Play

On a 'Philly Special' play at the goal line, the Jets took an early lead over the Buccaneers.

It didn't take long for the Jets to dig into their bag of tricks on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Finishing off New York's opening drive, the Jets whipped out their own version of the 'Philly Special' from the one yard line.

Quarterback Zach Wilson stepped up to the line, making it look like he was calling out a play to his offensive linemen. Instead, running back Michael Carter fielded the snap, breaking to his left before pitching back to wideout Braxton Berrios on a reverse.

The entire Buccaneers defense was fooled, flooding to the left side of the field following Carter. That allowed Berrios to sprint the other way, scampering into the end zone untouched.

Take a look at this play:

Jets take a 7-0 lead over Tampa Bay in the first quarter

Wilson was leaking toward the sideline, available for Berrios to throw him the football. With one defender on that side of the field, catching up to Wilson, Berrios made the smart decision to pump fake and draw the defender away, making sure he got in for six points.

New York has been using trick plays quite a bit this year, leaning on some exciting (and effective) playcalling from first-year offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Just a few weeks ago, Berrios caught a lateral from veteran receiver Jamison Crowder to convert a long third-down play in Miami.

The touchdown for Berrios is his third in the last three weeks. He returned a kick for a touchdown last week in New York's win over the Jaguars.

An early advantage gives Gang Green some momentum against the defending Super Bowl champions and their legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

It's also worth noting that New York's touchdown was set up by a huge gain by Carter on the ground earlier in the drive. Carter broke free for 55 yards on the third play of the game, working down the sideline before getting tripped up at the 12 yard line.

