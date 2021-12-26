Jets Survive to Beat Jaguars on Dramatic Goal Line Stand

The New York Jets beat the Jacksonville Jaguars with a goal line stand, capping off a thrilling win with explosive plays like a kick return and big man touchdown.

In a game between two lowly teams led by rookie quarterbacks, the Jets used explosive and dramatic plays to maintain an edge and hold on through the final whistle.

New York made their typical mistakes, missing out on opportunities throughout, but a kick return for a score, a historic afternoon on the ground from quarterback Zach Wilson, a big-man touchdown and a late stop on fourth and goal with seconds remaining clinched a thrilling 26-21 victory over the Jaguars.

Even without head coach Robert Saleh and a slew of starters due to a COVID-19 outbreak, interim head coach Ron Middleton and his squad battled until the very end.

Jacksonville's quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a chance to cap off a game-winning drive, but couldn't convert. After marching down to the Jets' one-yard line with the clock ticking toward quadruple zeros, Lawrence's pass to Marvin Jones fell incomplete in the end zone, sealing the deal for New York.

The first half of this ballgame featured the most exciting stretch of the entire season for the Jets.

After New York fell behind early, allowing the Jaguars to cruise into field-goal range with a fake punt and costly pass interference penalty, Wilson took matters into his own hands.

Escaping pressure on third down, Wilson scrambled for the longest touchdown run by a quarterback in Jets franchise history. The 52-yard score sparked an eruption at MetLife Stadium, giving Gang Green an early lead.

The Jaguars responded with a touchdown drive of their own—offensive lineman Will Richardson recovered a Trevor Lawrence fumble in the end zone for the go-ahead score—but the Jets had another explosive play on the way.

Wideout Braxton Berrios proceeded to return the subsequent kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown, sprinting up the seam and down sideline without getting touched.

It was New York's first kickoff return for a touchdown since 2018, their longest since Joe McKnight's 107-yard kick return during Week 4 of the 2011 season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Even with New York's pair of highlight scores, however, the Jets still found themselves up by just one point at halftime.

Why? Well, New York wasn't immune to their usual mistakes, showing that they were really missing all the players unavailable due to the organization's COVID-19 outbreak.

Receiver Jeff Smith dropped an accurate toss from Wilson on a third-down play. There were several ill-advised penalties. At one point, New York was down three starting offensive linemen when Morgan Moses left the game briefly with an injury (Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif are both on the COVID-19 list). Then, after two successful fourth-down conversions on their final drive before half, Denzel Mims ran out of the back of the end zone on fourth and goal before an incomplete pass in his direction.

Heading back to the locker room, the Jets had just 39 passing yards and six first downs (to Jacksonville's 13 first downs).

And yet, New York was able to jump into another gear in the second half, continuing to have fun and play loose, aggressive football. Then, at the very end, it came down to their defense.

Gang Green began the third quarter with a scoring drive as Eddy Piñeiro split the uprights from 42 yards out. After a fake field goal try on their next drive—with holder (and punter) Braden Mann attempting to bolt to the pylon—Middleton and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur dug back into their bag of tricks.

On yet another fourth-down try, Wilson backpedalled out of the pocket before lobbing up a pass to third-string offensive lineman Conor McDermott in the back of the end zone. McDermott went up to make the grab, an electric big-man touchdown to give New York an eight-point advantage.

Jacksonville would score on a one-yard touchdown run from Dare Ogunbowale with five-plus minutes remaining in the fourth, but New York's defense made a huge stop on the Jaguars' two-point try.

Gang Green didn't let the Jaguars get the ball back until after the two minute warning. Lawrence and the Jaguars had their chance, but New York's depleted defense was able to hold on.

With the victory, New York is now 4-11 on the season. The win certainly doesn't help New York when it comes to their pursuit of a top pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but considering everything the Jets have been dealing with this week, this one has to feel good for everyone in the building on Sunday.

