Jets Place Another Defender on Injured Reserve

Linebacker Blake Cashman is the latest defensive player to land on New York's IR this season

Injuries continue to keep Blake Cashman off the field in 2020 as New York placed the linebacker on the injured reserve on Thursday.

Cashman, 24, hadn't played in four weeks before making his return on Sunday against the Dolphins. Unfortunately, he couldn't even make it through the game before being sidelined once again with a new hamstring injury.

"We’ll see how long this will be," Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Monday. "It’s possibly that he could be out a couple weeks. It’s a different injury that what he had and we’re just going to have to work through this."

At the earliest, Cashman will be eligible to return after missing three weeks on the IR. He joins cornerback Bless Austin, safety Bradley McDougald, linebacker Patrick Onwuasor, defensive lineman Kyle Phillips and corner Brian Poole as the latest defender on New York's IR.

With five weeks remaining in the regular season, and the Jets already eliminated from postseason contention, it's getting to the point in the season where young players will get their opportunities. That's been the case in the secondary as rookies Bryce Hall and Ashtyn Davis, for instance, have exponentially increased their in-game reps in recent weeks to do other unforeseen circumstances.

The fifth-rounder from the 2019 NFL draft has played in only four games (one start) this year.

After kicking off his sophomore season with a start in Week 1 against Buffalo, Cashman came out of the game early with a groin injury, He didn't play again until Week 6, spending a good chunk of the season early on situated on the IR as well.

Through his four games, Cashman has six tackles over three defensive snaps and 45 special teams snaps. In his rookie season last year, the Minnesota product had 40 tackles, 0.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in seven games.

