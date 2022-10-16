Jets Pound Packers at Lambeau Field, Win Third Game in a Row

All of a sudden, the Jets can't stop winning.

New York made yet another statement this week, going into Lambeau Field in Green Bay and suffocating the Packers' offense in dominant fashion.

Dropping 24 points in the second half, the Jets cruised to their third win in a row, defeating the Packers, 27-10.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was harassed all afternoon by New York's defensive front, completing just 26 of his 41 pass attempts. The Jets continued to shine in their secondary, they outgained Green Bay 179-to-60 on the ground and their special teams unit came to play as well.

It was truly a complete victory, the type of win you would be accustomed to seeing from a perennial postseason contender. At a certain point, with a 4-2 record entering Week 7, the Jets are going to be considered in that same tier of contenders.

After all, New York is now 3-0 on the road this season, the first time they've been perfect through their first three road games since 2010. That's also the last time the Jets made the postseason.

Coincidence?

Defense was dominant early on in this game, keeping the score knotted at 0-0 until late in the first half.

The Jets had 25 yards on offense in the first quarter with two passing yards. Meanwhile, Green Bay had zero rushing yards in the first quarter, struggling to make anything happen while possessing the football.

At one point, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams blocked a kick from Mason Crosby from 47 yards out, keeping the game scoreless. Williams was unstoppable up front all afternoon—he had two sacks and two tackles for loss—a breakout performance from a player that's already been producing under the radar all year.

Greg Zuerlein's 32-yard field goal with 5:46 remaining in the second quarter ended a stretch of 11 drives without points to begin the game, resulting in an early advantage for New York.

Both teams went back to their respective locker rooms at Lambeau Field with the game tied at 3-3. Crosby got Green Bay on the board with a 29-yard chip shot as time expired in the second quarter.

When the game resumed in the second half, the Jets were able to storm ahead and never look back, leaning on more big plays.

On their second drive of the second half, Wilson and the Jets marched 74 yards in four plays. Wilson hit Corey Davis on back-to-back throws, first a slant from the left side, then a deep route down the right sideline. From there, Wilson snuck a handoff to Braxton Berrios from 20 yards out, a touchdown run on an end around for the second week in a row.

Wilson ended up with only 110 passing yards on 10 completions. New York simply didn't need him to be the hero. He just took care of the football and managed the game, a recipe for success with the way this club has been firing on all cylinders of late.

Just a few minutes later, after another stand by New York's defense, rookie Micheal Clemons blocked a Pat O'Donnell punt. The loose ball was scooped up by Will Parks, who scampered in for another touchdown, giving the Jets a commanding 17-3 lead.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers tried to mount a comeback, responding with their most effective offensive drive of the game. Allen Lazard hauled in a pretty, back-shoulder touchdown pass from Rodgers to cut the deficit to seven.

That was the last time the Packers scored in this game, though. Eventually, backup Jordan Love replaced Rodgers as head coach Matt LaFleur waved the white flag, a stunning sequence of events as the Jets continue to show they mean business in 2022.

After the touchdown from Rodgers to Lazard, Wilson and the Jets responded with another score of their own. Breece Hall cut back to burn Green Bay on a 34-yard touchdown run, another explosive play from the rookie running back. He finished with 116 rushing yards. Again, the Packers had a total of 60 yards on the ground.

After stopping back-to-back Packers drives, turning the football over on downs, the Jets' celebration began in victory formation. New York has won three games in a row, continuing to exceed expectations early on this season.

Next up is another challenging matchup for Robert Saleh's squad. New York is scheduled to travel to Denver to face the Broncos.

