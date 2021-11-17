Report: Jets' QB Joe Flacco Will Start Against Dolphins

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco has reportedly been named the starter this week against the Miami Dolphins, playing instead of Zach Wilson and Mike White.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will start for the Jets against the Dolphins on Sunday, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

With rookie Zach Wilson still on the mend from his right knee injury, New York is electing to give their most experienced quarterback the nod.

This comes after backup Mike White had a performance to forget last Sunday, throwing four interceptions against the first-place Bills.

All signs pointed to last week's meltdown serving as the end of the White experience in green and white, but that was under the assumption that Wilson would return in Week 11. Evidently the rookie's sprained PCL still isn't 100 percent and New York is maintaining a conservative approach, aiming to prevent any further injuries.

Flacco was acquired by the Jets prior to the trade deadline, bolstering the team's quarterback room in the wake of Wilson's injury. Shortly after the deal—including a conditional sixth-round pick back to Philadelphia—the trade seemed like a mistake. White was playing well and even third-string quarterback Josh Johnson ended up slinging it, filling in on Thursday Night Football when White was injured.

But now, Flacco is the quarterback with the hot hand and the one that gives this team their best chance to win under these unique circumstances.

The 36-year-old entered Sunday's blowout loss to Buffalo late in the second half, finishing off a drive after While had the wind knocked out of him by a hit. Flacco ended up completing all three of his passes—albeit in garbage time—throwing for 47 yards including a 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Elijah Moore.

Flacco also started four games for Gang Green last season, taking over for an injured Sam Darnold. The Jets expressed some interest in bringing Flacco back in the offseason, but the veteran quarterback chose to sign elsewhere, picking the Eagles for a shot at more playing time.

Now, he'll be at the helm of this team's offense again at MetLife Stadium against Miami, looking to lead the Jets to New York's third win of the season. The Dolphins have allowed 273.8 passing yards per game (28th in the NFL) and 25.2 points per game (23rd in football) this season.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.