Zach Wilson Brushes Off 'Nagging' Groin Injury

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson brushed off his groin injury, assuring that he will be ready to play on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

Seeing a team's franchise quarterback listed on an injury report is never a good sign.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson had a groin injury pop up midway through this week, first mentioned by head coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday.

Wilson went on to be a full participant in practice. Saleh assured there were "no worries" heading into Sunday's matchup with the Broncos in Denver.

On Thursday, Wilson confirmed that this is nothing more a nagging injury. He's ready to go for his third NFL start.

"Yeah. I feel good. I didn’t really think anything of it," Wilson said. "Just kind of tweaked it again this past game and obviously, you want to feel as good as you can but it’s just kind of one of those nagging things you just deal with. It happens to everybody, I’m sure, just got something they’re dealing with week by week. I feel good, I’m ready to play. It’s not even bothering me."

Crisis averted.

Saleh added earlier in the week that Wilson woke up a little bit sore after Sunday's loss to the Patriots. As much as the injury was never a concern, a visit with the training staff warranted a mention on the injury report.

Wilson is 39-for-70 through the air in his first two games, throwing for a total of 468 yards. As much as the BYU product has shown flashes of brilliance thus far, last week was certainly a game that Wilson would love to have back. The rookie threw four interceptions, watching from the sidelines as fellow first-round pick Mac Jones led his team to victory.

Wilson affirmed on Thursday that as soon as he watched the film from that 25-6 beatdown, he turned the page, learning from his mistakes before starting to prepare for his next opportunity.

Now, the focus shifts to the Broncos. Wilson said he's "super anxious" for the chance to secure his first win in a Jets uniform.

"Just excited to move on," Wilson explained. "Prepare for the next opponent, learn from all of our mistakes and how can we just apply it for this next week and that’s what the focus has been all week in practice."

