Zach Wilson Reveals Why He's Likely to Wear No. 2 With Jets

Looks like there's a new No. 2 in New York.

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been wearing No. 2 on his jersey over his first few days at rookie minicamp. While it's not official just yet, he provided some reasoning behind the decision on Saturday afternoon.

"Yeah, just mixing it up, doing something new," Wilson explained. "I like any single digit numbers. And I think it's kind of cool that I was the second pick. I think that's kind of a cool reason to be able to switch it up. There wasn't really too much thought behind it, but I just think it's cool number."

Wilson wore No. 11 during his first season at BYU, playing in nine games as a freshman. He changed to No. 1 for the next two years, blossoming into a highly-touted prospect in his final college season.

Changing numbers won't be the only adjustment Wilson makes this year. The quarterback is transitioning from life in Utah as a college athlete to being on the east coast in the National Football League.

Asked about the whirlwind this last week has been since the draft, Wilson called it exciting, saying he's had a blast.

"It's a very pretty beautiful place, very green. So I'm excited to be here," he said. "My family didn't come out with me this time while I'm moving out, but they'll find some time to come down and check out the area. It's kind of crazy how fast your life can change, but it's on to the next challenge and just adjusting with everything going on here. And I'm excited about it."

