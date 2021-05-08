Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI.com
Search

Quinnen Williams' Foot Injury 'Could Have Been Worse'

Author:
Publish date:

The Jets are staying positive about Quinnen Williams' foot injury.

Williams broke a bone in his foot in an on-field workout at New York's facility last week. He underwent surgery this week, a procedure that "went well," according to Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

The defensive tackle is poised to be a key contributor in New York's upstart defense and as much the timing of Williams' injury is inconvenient—missing OTAs and minicamp—Saleh knows it could be a whole lot worse. 

"From everything that I've gathered, his surgery went well, everything was a success," Saleh said on Friday. "We're expecting him back I believe for training camp but we're excited to work with him. He's a tremendous young man, he's in high spirits and we're excited to get him back."

Saleh went on to explain that the type of injury Williams is dealing with is often inevitable, something that can't be avoided. In that sense, it's better to have it happen now, so he'll still be able to participate in training camp and suit up for the first game of the season this fall.

"It could have been worse," Saleh said. "The timing of it all was good. You never want to see a young man get hurt, especially in the first year where you're trying to get him to understand how we play—especially up front which will be different for him. But the fact that he'll be ready for training campus is still a positive."

Williams took a big step forward in his sophomore season, racking up seven sacks, 55 tackles (10 for loss) and 14 quarterback hits. With Saleh's tutelage, and a clean bill of health, Williams could be even more dangerous up front in green and white this coming season.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Jets Quinnen Williams on the sideline
News

Quinnen Williams' Foot Injury 'Could Have Been Worse'

Jets LB Neville Hewitt defending pass
News

Former Jets Linebacker Neville Hewitt Signs With Texans

Zach Wilson scrambles against UCF
News

Jets Had a Unique Way of Evaluating Zach Wilson's Size Before the NFL Draft

Mississippi offensive lineman Charles Cross
News

Jets Land Top Offensive Lineman, Defensive End in Way-Too-Early 2022 Mock Draft

Jets DT Quinnen Williams lining up against Falcons
News

What Quinnen Williams' Broken Foot Means For the Jets

Ole Miss TE Kenny Yeboah stiff arm
News

Breaking Down the Jets' 2021 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, Jets tackle Mekhi Becton
News

Jets Have 'Dominant' Duo Up Front in Alijah Vera-Tucker, Mekhi Becton

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson NFL Draft
News

Mel Kiper Jr. Raves About Jets' 'Tremendous' Draft Class, Gives New York Top Grade