Jets’ Braxton Berrios Is Separating Himself From the Competition

New York Jets wide receiver and kick returner Braxton Berrios is having a Pro Bowl caliber season, showing why the Jets need to re-sign him after this season.

A real argument could be made that Jets’ wide receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios could be the team’s most valuable player.

No, he does not have staggering receiving statistics this season. However, he does give it everything he has and on a 3-10 team, that says something. It actually says a lot. He is also amongst the top return specialists in the game.

Berrios is in the mold of former Jets’ star receiver Wayne Chrebet. Berrios is a tough competitor. He also brings back memories of Wes Welker.

Ironically, he logged 96 receptions at the University of Miami, before being selected in the sixth round of the 2018 draft by the New England Patriots. Berrios won a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots before he was let go in the final round of cuts in 2019.

Berrios was then claimed by the Jets and he has always been making his presence felt ever since.

During the course of his NFL career, he has 69 receptions for 760 yards catching the ball and he even has more yards returning (1,183 yards).

“I want to take advantage of every opportunity I get. That’s where my focus is at,” said Berrios.

That is the way he plays on game film as well. Whether he is bringing back a kick, taking a handoff or running a route, this guy gets after it.

Berrios currently ranks sixth in the NFL in kick returns (28.7) and fourth in punt returns (13.8).

Those are the kind of special teams numbers this season that even have Berrios being mentioned as a possible Pro Bowl selection.

#10 WR/PR/KR Braxton Berrios 5-foot-9, 190 pounds



40-yard-dash-time: 4.52 (espn.com)



2021 stats: 26 receptions, targeted 36 times, 251 yards, 9.7 AVG. 1 TD



2021 game film reviewed: (9/12) CAR, (9/19) NE, (12/12) NO (and catches 2020)



Grade: B (good player who is not elite, but he is good enough to win with)



Contract status: Unrestricted Free Agent after this season.



Scouting Report:



Tough, quick and scrappy receiver with good hands who excels at finding soft spots in zone coverages. Excels in the short to intermediate routes. More quick than fast with decent flexibility. One gear runner. Speed builds. Above average balance. Not the easiest to bring down after receptions. Safety valve who has knack for being a clutch receiver on pressure downs. Not afraid of contact or traffic. Struggles in tight man to get open. Better on straight-line routes. Doesn’t have the flexibility to make sudden or crisp change of direction or explosive burst needed to create enough separation. Lacks vertical jumping ability. Can take a handoff or backfield toss sweep, hit the edge and turn it upfield. He will not run away from everybody, but he will run until someone stops him. As a returner he does not waste any time. Catches and accelerates. Gets going quickly and shows excellent instincts and desire. Hits holes and runs as hard as he can. Good role player who is a positive influence.

Berrios is a guy who could have played in any era. He would have made the All-Madden had he played in the 1980’s. Berrios is a football player in the purest form of the term.

He is good for this team. Both his attitude and his effort are infectious. The Jets need to do whatever it takes to resign him.

There is no doubt, Berrios is an important piece to this puzzle.

