New York Jets Rookie Quarterback Reportedly Eyeing Starting Job
There are a lot of expectations on the New York Jets entering the upcoming season.
With Aaron Rodgers back and ready for his second campaign, they are expected to compete for an AFC East title and a spot in the playoffs with the goal of getting to the Super Bowl.
The additions of offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and wide receiver Malachi Corley during the draft should help this team in the immediate future, but they also made some late-round additions that could be a factor down the road.
Fifth round draft pick Jordan Travis was a headliner because of the position he plays.
Quarterbacks are always going to generate the most attention, and for a franchise like the Jets who have been searching for their next guy, fans are always looking for someone who can become their elite signal caller.
With Rodgers reaching the end of his career, New York is hoping that Travis might develop into their future star.
Head coach Robert Saleh already sang his praises, and it seems like Travis is eyeing that starting job for himself when that time presents itself.
"I do think about that a lot," he said when asked about taking over for Rodgers.
After suffering a gruesome leg injury that ended his season and collegiate career last year, there were some questions about if he would physically be able to play in the NFL, even if his skill set was worthy of playing at this level.
"Yes, sir. 100 percent" he responded when asked if he believes he can become a starting quarterback.
Travis' plan is to be completely healthy by the time training camp comes around so he can return to the field and showcase what he can do for the Jets.
What comes out of that will be seen, but the rookie is fully committed to learning from the veterans in front of him like Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor.
"... right now I'm just focused where my feet are. Just getting healthy and getting everybody around me better. Being a great teammate," he said.