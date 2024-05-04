New York Jets Quarterback Seen As ‘Ball Of Clay’ By Robert Saleh
The New York Jets took Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis in the fifth round of the NFL Draft with the idea that he was a long-term play.
The return of Aaron Rodgers from an Achilles tear that caused him to miss all of last season means the Jets have their starting quarterback locked in. The Jets also have Tyrod Taylor under contract as Rodgers’ backup.
Travis could end up as the Jets’ third-string quarterback coming out of training camp and preseason, but he’ll have to rehab the ankle injury that ended his season with the Seminoles last November. The hope is that he’ll be ready to take snaps at training camp.
In the meantime, head coach Robert Saleh shared that the organization sees him as a “ball of clay” when it comes to how he would develop in the NFL.
"I feel like he's kind of a ball of clay," Saleh said. "He's a tremendously talented young man and extremely gifted, especially athletically. He's got a lot of work to do, he hasn't even scratched the surface. He's winning games doing things that were just pure athleticism, and if we can tie the football part to it, I think we've got ourselves a damn good player."
Travis updated the media on Saturday on his progress in injury rehab.
"I'm just trying to get ready as fast as possible," Travis said.
The Jets traded two sixth-round picks for the right to select Travis at No. 171 overall, banking that he can recover that dual-threat ability that he flashed at Florida State after he suffered a fracture and dislocation of his left ankle.
Th 24-year-old played six years of college football, but in his final two seasons with the Seminoles he went 21-3, throwing 44 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and rushed for 14 scores. He was second-team All-ACC in 2022 and was named ACC Player of the Year in 2023.