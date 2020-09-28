No Excuses from Sam Darnold: 'I'm Not Playing Consistent Enough to Play Well in This League'

There were no excuses from Sam Darnold, the New York Jets quarterback throwing three crucial interceptions in a 36-7 loss at the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. A year that was supposed to see him take a great leap forward has instead turned into a famine for his development.

Darnold’s turnovers, two of which were returned for touchdowns by the Colts, stalled a Jets offense that showed some signs of life in the first half. And while the Jets can’t be a prolific offense given the state of their injuries, the turnovers still kept the Jets from staying in the game.

In the second quarter, Darnold’s second interception came trying to find Chris Hogan in the end zone. A drive that was destined for points ended with a turnover.

“I’ve got to play consistent,” Darnold said after the game in his virtual press conference.

“I’m not playing consistent enough to play well in this league. For me, I have to play more consistent. Make the plays when they are there. When they’re not, get rid of the ball - chuck it down. Do all the right things I need to do.”

With the loss, the Jets are now 0-3. Offensively they’ve struggled this year and have only scored 13 combined points in the first half this year.

Darnold finished the Colts game 17-of-29 for 168 yards. He had a touchdown throw in the first quarter.

That lone touchdown drive – 14 plays that covered 80 yards – is a singular sign of hope for the Jets. Darnold bounced back after throwing a Pick-6 on the Jets opening drive of the game. On the drive he showed composure, threw the ball away, evaded pressure and stepped up to run six yards on third down to extend the drive.

He wouldn’t say that the injuries on offense are holding the offense or his development back, but they surely aren’t helping. The Jets went into the game missing six projected starters including two starting offensive linemen. A seventh starter on the offense, left tackle Mekhi Becton, left the game with a shoulder injury.

But at the end of the day, it is the turnovers that killed the Jets. They had the chance to keep things close and Darnold throwing it to the other team three times was a killer.

“We drive the ball down the field, we have to execute in the red area,” Darnold said. “It’s the same story last week. We score a touchdown there, it’s a whole different ball game.”

The 0-3 Jets face the 0-3 Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Denver is the only team in the NFL with a lower possibility of making the playoffs than the Jets.