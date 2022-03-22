Ex-Jets Scout Advises New York to Draft Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere

This former Jets scout thinks Ohio State tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere would be a great addition for New York in next month's draft.

Last season the Jets’ gave up the fourth-most sacks in the NFL, and they need to get that corrected, if they want to keep quarterback Zach Wilson standing.

Could Ohio State’s left tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere help to keep Wilson’s jersey cleaner?

Absolutely.

With all the press being given to Alabama’s Evan Neal and Mississippi’s Charles Cross, Petit-Frere’s name has gotten lost in the mainstream narratives. However, as someone who was hired to work on Bill Parcells’ staff, I have Petit-Frere on my board above Neal and Cross.

Outside of N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu, I would take Petit-Frere.

Why?

Because he has an intense aggression streak that I do not see out of Neal and Cross. I am not crazy about the lateral footwork of Petit-Frere, Neal or Cross, but outside of that, Petit-Frere is the third most aggressive offensive lineman I have seen in this draft class, outside of Ekwonu and Texas A&M’s guard, Kenyon Green.

I love aggression.

I love desire.

I love guys who show they can and want to finish blocks.

Petit-Frere gets after it. He is a punishing blocker. For what he lacks in outright elite lateral foot speed, he compensates with outstanding effort. Said another way, he shows he wants to win.

He is also a dominant run blocker, who becomes even more aggressive as the game goes on (Purdue).



In the documented three game study, I did not write down any negative run blocking notes for Petit-Frere. I consider myself the hardest grader out there, so for me, not to find negatives is as rare as winning the Powerball.

With Jets’ left tackle Mekhi Becton being a 363-pound wildcard who was only able to start one game in 2021, left tackle has got to be a high priority on New York’s draft board.

As should right tackle with the departure of Morgan Moses, who the Jets lost in free agency to the Baltimore Ravens.

Interesting enough, Petit-Frere showed he can also swing over to right tackle in the Michigan game, and he looked good doing it.

Former Jets Scout Says New York Should Draft Nicholas Petit-Frere This former Jets scout explains why he loves Nicholas Petit-Frere and why the tackle would be a good fit for New York. Grading Nicholas Petit-Frere Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC 6-foot-5, 315 pounds 2021 game film reviewed: Oregon, Purdue and Michigan Grade: Bottom First-Round, Early Second-Round NFL Comparable: Lomas Brown Scouting Report Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch via Imagn Content Services, LLC Stout thick framed ultra competitive tackle with long arms, good technique and above average, but not great lateral foot speed. Decent athletic ability. Maintains a nice wide base and pure strength to sustain in pass pro most of the time. Uses hands well. Lacks elite lateral foot speed and can be challenged hard at the back door when he gets turned. Stays with it. Does not give up. Often can run them past the back of the pocket. Decent against stunts, but can open the gate. Again, stays with it. Gets the job done a high percentage of the time. It is not always pretty, but he is effective. Shoves hard enough to send defenders flying. He was aware of blitzes off the edge. Struggled some against spin moves. Solid anchor against bull rushes. Phenomenal run blocker who excels at holding the point and when he is down blocking. Very good at positional blocking and gaining leverage. Pancake blocker. Physical and showed he can drive off the ball aggressively. Has good speed to get downfield and was good at sustaining and controlling at the second-level. Showed some visible emotion on a touchdown run. Plays the game like football is important to him. Bottom Line Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Petit-Frere is an offensive tackle who can move the meter for the Jets. He is someone who plays offense with a defensive mentality. He is the type of player who sends a message to the other sideline. He sends the message that whoever lines up against him is in for a street fight for 60 minutes and chances are... He will come out on top.

MORE:

Follow Daniel Kelly on Twitter (@danielkellybook). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.