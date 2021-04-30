New York Jets Select QB Zach Wilson With No. 2 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The New York Jets have their new franchise quarterback.

As expected, the Jets selected Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick on Thursday night, starting anew at the most important position in the sport.

Wilson is the Jets' highest-drafted QB since Joe Namath was picked first overall by the team in 1965. He's the sixth quarterback New York has picked in the first round since Namath, a list that includes Sam Darnold, Mark Sanchez, Chad Pennington and Ken O'Brien.

Speaking of Darnold, selecting Wilson means the Jets also made NFL history. New York is the first franchise in the common draft era (since 1967) to pick two quarterbacks within the top three overall picks in a four-year span.

Long before New York traded away Darnold this offseason—their first-rounder in 2018 and beleaguered signal-caller—this organization could've gone several different directions with the second selection.

Instead of trading the pick away, or adding a different top prospect, general manager Joe Douglas and his team went with the quarterback that they've fallen in love with over the last few months.

From an impressive performance in the 2020 season to a spectacular showing at his Pro Day, Wilson has distinguished himself as the second-best quarterback of this loaded class, right behind Trevor Lawrence (who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the first pick).

In 12 games this past season, Wilson was dominant, throwing for 3,692 yards at BYU, twirling 33 touchdown passes to his three interceptions. The competition wasn't always top notch, but Wilson showed so many improvements over his three years at BYU. He doesn't turn the ball over, he can use his feet and throw on the run, has plenty of potential to thrive at the next level.

Wilson is a tremendous fit in new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's offense. The BYU product won't necessarily turn this franchise around immediately—it'll be a long process to take a two-win team back to contention—but for a team that's struggled to find the right fit at QB for quite some time, all signs point toward Wilson taking this franchise in the right direction.

Now that the Jets have addressed the quarterback position, what's next? New York has the No. 23 pick later on Thursday evening, a chance to either bolster their offensive line, add a cornerback or edge rusher for head coach Robert Saleh's defense or secure a playmaker to provide Wilson with another weapon.

Alternatively, Douglas and the Jets could trade that pick to go get a better player earlier in the first (or trade back and add to this organization's surplus of draft capital).

