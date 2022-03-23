Jets in 'Serious Talks' to Trade For Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

New York is reportedly a finalist to acquire one of the best playmakers in the NFL.

The Jets are reportedly in serious talks to trade for Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that New York, along with the Miami Dolphins, are "finalists" to trade for the wideout after extension talks between Hill and Kansas City stalled.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was first to report on Wednesday that the Chiefs have given Hill's agent permission to seek a trade.

Hill, 28, has been a Pro Bowler in each of his six NFL seasons, a favorite target for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Chiefs' high-octane offense. The speedy playmaker has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in four of his last five seasons, averaging 95 catches, 1,368 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns per 16 games in that span.

All signs point toward the Jets adding a top receiver this offseason. New York has a solid core at the position, with Elijah Moore and Corey Davis. They brought back Braxton Berrios in free agency this month while bolstering their tight end room with C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

Adding a player of Hill's caliber would take this offense to the next level, though, providing second-year quarterback Zach Wilson with another high-quality weapon to foster his success.

It won't be cheap to acquire Hill, but if any team can make this type of deal happen, it's the Jets. New York has plenty of financial flexibility to add a star to their payroll and Gang Green is strapped with a plethora of draft capital. General manager Joe Douglas said earlier this offseason that he's open to using draft picks to acquire proven players, expediting this organization's rebuilding process.

Here is an opportunity for New York to add a contributor that can immediately elevate this offense, rather than drafting a wide receiver and waiting for them to develop.

The Jets are scheduled to pick twice in the first round in next month's draft (at No. 4 and No. 10) in addition to two selections early in the second round (at No. 35 and No. 38). You have to figure New York would need to use at least one of those four picks to bring Hill to Florham Park.

New York has the resources to make this happen. Only time will tell if Douglas and his team elect to go all-in on this blockbuster trade and pull the trigger.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.