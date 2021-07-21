Jets Sign First-Round Pick Alijah Vera-Tucker

The Jets have officially signed first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker, the team announced on Tuesday evening.

New York's second first-rounder of this year's NFL draft agreed to a four-year deal worth $15.885 million, as noted by ESPN's Rich Cimini. It's full guaranteed, including a signing bonus of $8.9 million with a fifth-year team option.

Vera-Tucker was selected 14th overall by the Jets after New York traded up in the first round, sending two third-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings. After the move, Jets general manager Joe Douglas called Vera-Tucker a "top-10 player," excited about adding another phenom to the offensive line.

Was the Jets' Draft Trade for Alijah Vera-Tucker Worth It?

Vera-Tucker, was a standout at USC, shining on the left side of the offensive line. In green and white, the lineman is expected to slot in next to left tackle Mekhi Becton at left guard, added protection for Wilson on his blind side.

Jets Prioritized Protection By Trading Up For Vera-Tucker

"I think that [Vera-Tucker and Becton] have a chance to be the bash brothers for a long time with the Jets and have fun physically just mauling people," NFL Network's Brian Baldinger told Jets Country in a phone interview earlier in the offseason.

New York's other first-round pick—No. 2 overall selection Zach Wilson—and second-rounder Elijah Moore remain unsigned.

