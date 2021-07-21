Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI.com
Search
Jets Sign First-Round Pick Alijah Vera-Tucker

Jets Sign First-Round Pick Alijah Vera-Tucker

Author:
Publish date:

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have officially signed first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker, the team announced on Tuesday evening. 

New York's second first-rounder of this year's NFL draft agreed to a four-year deal worth $15.885 million, as noted by ESPN's Rich Cimini. It's full guaranteed, including a signing bonus of $8.9 million with a fifth-year team option. 

Vera-Tucker was selected 14th overall by the Jets after New York traded up in the first round, sending two third-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings. After the move, Jets general manager Joe Douglas called Vera-Tucker a "top-10 player," excited about adding another phenom to the offensive line. 

Was the Jets' Draft Trade for Alijah Vera-Tucker Worth It?

Vera-Tucker, was a standout at USC, shining on the left side of the offensive line. In green and white, the lineman is expected to slot in next to left tackle Mekhi Becton at left guard, added protection for Wilson on his blind side. 

Jets Prioritized Protection By Trading Up For Vera-Tucker

"I think that [Vera-Tucker and Becton] have a chance to be the bash brothers for a long time with the Jets and have fun physically just mauling people," NFL Network's Brian Baldinger told Jets Country in a phone interview earlier in the offseason.

New York's other first-round pick—No. 2 overall selection Zach Wilson—and second-rounder Elijah Moore remain unsigned. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Alijah Vera-Tucker Jets OTAs
News

Jets Sign First-Round Pick Alijah Vera-Tucker

Jets WR Denzel Mims
News

Why Denzel Mims Could Have a Breakout Season in 2021

Former Falcons coach Greg Knapp
News

Report: Jets Coach Greg Knapp in Critical Condition After Bicycle Accident

Jets S Marcus Maye reacts to loss
News

After Contract Impasse, Marcus Maye's Days in New York Look Numbered

Jets head coach Robert Saleh at rookie minicamp
News

Robert Saleh Ranked Among Top New Coaches in NFL

Jets safety Marcus Maye
News

Marcus Maye, Jets Fail to Reach Extension Before Franchise Tag Deadline

Jets QB Zach Wilson running during minicamp
News

How Joint Practices With Eagles, Packers During Preseason Will Help Jets This Year

New York Jets practicing during minicamp
News

Jets Announce Joint Practices With Eagles Before Preseason Matchup