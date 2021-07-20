Why Denzel Mims Could Have a Breakout Season in 2021

The Jets receiving corps is undoubtedly far better than last season.

Free agent acquisitions Corey Davis and Keelan Cole will make an immediate impact. All indications are that second-round pick Elijah Moore is a future superstar wideout as the 21-year-old has excelled during the offseason program.

It is easy to forget the talented players at the position who are already on the roster.

After a difficult rookie season marred by injury and inconsistent quarterback play, Denzel Mims is looking to make his mark on the NFL with a strong sophomore campaign.

According to PFF, he will do just that. The Baylor product was named a potential breakout player for the upcoming season by the publication, which believes that a better quarterback and stronger receivers around him will open up opportunities.

Mims received excellent grades across the board from experts during the pre-draft process. In a better situation, the potential is likely to shine through.

“If Zach Wilson and the new coaching ticket proves to be the upgrade that it's supposed to be, we could see a major impact from Mims in Year 2," said PFF’s Sam Monson.

There are benefits and downsides to the improved wide receiver depth for Mims, however. The Daingerfield, TX native will certainly have more space to operate when he is on the field, but his reps may be somewhat limited.

Davis will be the Jets' No. 1 receiver, and Moore has proven he needs to be on the field as much as possible. Not to mention, Cole performed well during OTAs, so much so that he was slotted ahead of Mims. Throw in Jamison Crowder, Gang Green’s leading receiver last season, and it becomes clear that some players will be left out in many cases.

Mims will be forced to fight for playing time early on, but if he can prove he belongs on the field, expect big things from the former first-team All-Big 12 selection this fall.

Follow Jordy Fee-Platt on Twitter (@jfeep).