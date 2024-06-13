Jets Country

New York Jets Sign Former First Round Pick During Mandatory Minicamp

The New York Jets have added another piece to their defensive line after signing a former first round talent.

Brad Wakai

Dec 8, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Dec 8, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium / Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

During mandatory minicamp, this is a team for the New York Jets to get everyone on the same page when it comes to how they want to operate on both sides of the ball.

With Aaron Rodgers missing, that might be hard for the offense despite his perfect attendance record during OTAs.

The defense is also missing a high-profile player as offseason trade acquisition Haason Reddick has still not reported to the Jets and seems to be holding out until a new contract gets worked out.

Head coach Robert Saleh said they are going to focus on the players who are there, and with the absence of Reddick, that gives some other players an opportunity to impress and potentially earn a spot on this roster.

That's exactly what happened for former first round pick Takk McKinley.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that New York has signed him to a contact after he came into camp as a tryout player.

McKinley was a first round pick of the Atlanta Falcons back in 2017 out of UCLA and fizzled out during the final two years of his rookie deal when he only recorded 4.5 sacks compared to the 13.0 in his first two years.

He hasn't played in the NFL since 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams before getting released.

Now, he'll look to be another pass rushing option for the Jets.

Published
Brad Wakai

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News