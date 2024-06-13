New York Jets Sign Former First Round Pick During Mandatory Minicamp
During mandatory minicamp, this is a team for the New York Jets to get everyone on the same page when it comes to how they want to operate on both sides of the ball.
With Aaron Rodgers missing, that might be hard for the offense despite his perfect attendance record during OTAs.
The defense is also missing a high-profile player as offseason trade acquisition Haason Reddick has still not reported to the Jets and seems to be holding out until a new contract gets worked out.
Head coach Robert Saleh said they are going to focus on the players who are there, and with the absence of Reddick, that gives some other players an opportunity to impress and potentially earn a spot on this roster.
That's exactly what happened for former first round pick Takk McKinley.
Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that New York has signed him to a contact after he came into camp as a tryout player.
McKinley was a first round pick of the Atlanta Falcons back in 2017 out of UCLA and fizzled out during the final two years of his rookie deal when he only recorded 4.5 sacks compared to the 13.0 in his first two years.
He hasn't played in the NFL since 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams before getting released.
Now, he'll look to be another pass rushing option for the Jets.