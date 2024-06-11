Why is Aaron Rodgers Absent From Mandatory Minicamp?
The New York Jets have begun their mandatory minicamps, but one of the biggest names in the NFL was absent on Tuesday.
Aaron Rodgers didn't show up to practice, which immediately caused a stir. Rogers, an eccentric, will have his actions followed closely after his busy offseason.
Head Coach Robert Saleh put as much worry to rest as he could, stating that the future Hall of Famer missed their practice for an event that was "important to him" per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Though this seemingly came with some sort of understanding, Saleh did state that he would still be subject to fines per the CBA.
On Monday, Jets Country's own Ralph Ventre suggested that the team should strive for perfect attendance throughout camp. That is now out the window.
Getting back into playing shape will be the top priority for him after missing a season due to injury. It will also be important to build relationships with the new teammates on offense both out wide and in the trenches.
It is important to note that Rodgers has been present throughout other team activities this offseason. This, unlike some of his extra curricular activities, doesn't look to be anything worth freaking out about yet.
New York will need their quarterback back soon, though, as the entire season hinges on him being ready once again. They were able to scrape together a 7-10 finish after he went down last year, but that won't be enough to save jobs this time around.
There is also the worry that age and coming back from an injury will keep him from performing at the level that has come to be the standard. His 2022 season didn't provide much confidence.
Things were going well in OTAs, though, which should provide some comfort that Rodgers will be able to still perform at a high level. Just last week, he and Garrett Wilson were praised for their connection in the voluntary workouts.
There hasn't been much drama since the start of camp, a nice change of pace, so hopefully this is just a small bump in the road on the way to a peaceful start to the season.