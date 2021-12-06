Jets Make Another Change at Kicker After Alex Kessman's Devastating Debut

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jets Make Another Change at Kicker After Alex Kessman's Disastrous Debut

    Author:

    The Jets' kicking carrousel continues. 

    One day after Alex Kessman missed two extra point attempts in his disastrous NFL debut, New York has reportedly signed kicker Eddy Pinero to their active roster.

    Kessman was making his NFL debut on Sunday against the Eagles, elevated from the practice squad after the Jets cut ties with Matt Ammendola. 

    Ammendola kicked for Gang Green over the first 11 games of the season, making 13 of his 19 attempts. He was ice-cold recently, though. Prior to his release, the Oklahoma State product missed three kicks over a span of just two games.

    Kessman won the job in a kicking competition during practice last week, but it didn't take long for him to lose the starting gig. In the first quarter of New York's loss to Philadelphia, Kessman missed his first two professional kicks, yanking extra points wide left. 

    Jets head coach Robert Saleh stopped using Kessman at that point, going for a two-point conversion the next time New York scored a touchdown. Kessman never had an opportunity to take a regular field goal attempt. 

    "We have someone else in the building," Saleh told reporters after the loss. "We’ll just keep going until something works."

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    New York brought Pineiro in last week for a workout as they attempted to replace Ammendola. The 26-year-old kicked for the Bears during the 2019 season, drilling 23 of his 28 field goals (82.1%) while connecting on all but two extra point attempts (out of 29 tries). 

    Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro kicking field goal

    Ex-Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro

    The Jets have five games remaining on their schedule, facing the New Orleans Saints at home next Sunday. 

    Perhaps the quick trigger to roll with Kessman over Ammendola is proof that when it comes to kickers in the NFL, the grass isn't always greener with alternatives (especially those with no prior experience). Then again, Ammendola was struggling mightily and wasn't exactly experienced either. 

    As noted by ESPN's Rich Cimini, New York has now used nine kickers since the 2016 season when the organization elected to move on from Nick Folk (who is having an incredible age-37 season with the Patriots this year).

    MORE:

    Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

    Jets kicker Alex Kessman missed extra point
    News

    Jets Make Another Change at Kicker After Alex Kessman's Devastating Debut

    1 minute ago
    Jets linebacker Quincy Williams celebrates sack
    News

    Jets' Quincy Williams Is a Big Hit

    3 hours ago
    Jets LB C.J. Mosley can't tackle Eagles TE Dallas Goedert
    News

    Jets' Defense Casts Shadow on Zach Wilson's Promising Start in Loss to Eagles

    20 hours ago
    Eagles QB Gardner Minshew and Jets QB Zach Wilson
    News

    Jets-Eagles Prediction: Can Zach Wilson Lead New York to a Second Straight Win?

    Dec 5, 2021
    Jets QB Zach Wilson running off field
    News

    Are the Jets Risking Zach Wilson’s Career?

    Dec 5, 2021
    Jets kicker Matt Ammendola kicking on sideline
    News

    Jets Make Kicking Change Before Hosting Eagles

    Dec 5, 2021
    Colts RB Jonathan Taylor running against New York Jets
    News

    Jets' Defense Using Colts Catastrophe as Fuel For Matchup With Eagles

    Dec 4, 2021
    Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims
    News

    Returning From COVID-19, Jets' WR Denzel Mims Has New Opportunity to Prove Himself

    Dec 3, 2021