Jets Make Another Change at Kicker After Alex Kessman's Devastating Debut

The Jets' kicking carrousel continues.

One day after Alex Kessman missed two extra point attempts in his disastrous NFL debut, New York has reportedly signed kicker Eddy Pinero to their active roster.

Kessman was making his NFL debut on Sunday against the Eagles, elevated from the practice squad after the Jets cut ties with Matt Ammendola.

Ammendola kicked for Gang Green over the first 11 games of the season, making 13 of his 19 attempts. He was ice-cold recently, though. Prior to his release, the Oklahoma State product missed three kicks over a span of just two games.

Kessman won the job in a kicking competition during practice last week, but it didn't take long for him to lose the starting gig. In the first quarter of New York's loss to Philadelphia, Kessman missed his first two professional kicks, yanking extra points wide left.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh stopped using Kessman at that point, going for a two-point conversion the next time New York scored a touchdown. Kessman never had an opportunity to take a regular field goal attempt.

"We have someone else in the building," Saleh told reporters after the loss. "We’ll just keep going until something works."

New York brought Pineiro in last week for a workout as they attempted to replace Ammendola. The 26-year-old kicked for the Bears during the 2019 season, drilling 23 of his 28 field goals (82.1%) while connecting on all but two extra point attempts (out of 29 tries).

The Jets have five games remaining on their schedule, facing the New Orleans Saints at home next Sunday.

Perhaps the quick trigger to roll with Kessman over Ammendola is proof that when it comes to kickers in the NFL, the grass isn't always greener with alternatives (especially those with no prior experience). Then again, Ammendola was struggling mightily and wasn't exactly experienced either.

As noted by ESPN's Rich Cimini, New York has now used nine kickers since the 2016 season when the organization elected to move on from Nick Folk (who is having an incredible age-37 season with the Patriots this year).

