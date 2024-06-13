New York Jets Star Addition Ready To Impact 'Winning Football'
It's been a long time since the New York Jets were in the playoffs.
In fact, they have the longest postseason drought out of any team in the NFL standing at 13 seasons.
There is a lot of optimism surrounding this Jets team, and for good reason. Not only do they have Aaron Rodgers back in the mix, although he's absent from mandatory minicamp, they also have a revamped offensive line and plenty of weapons that should be a viable pair with their dominant defense.
One way the Jets improved their group of playmakers was by bringing in free agent wide receiver Mike Williams who had become a star during his seven seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The only reason why he hit the open market, though, was because he tore his ACL in Week 3 of last year that sidelined him for the rest of the season. Unfortunately, that wasn't the first time he had been out with injuries and the Chargers felt it was time to move on.
Still, for New York, he could be a great addition if he reaches his past form that saw him put up two 1,000-plus yard performances and lead the league in yards per reception in 2019.
Everything is going to reside on his health and how his knee recovers, but from the sound of things, Williams is feeling confident in what he will bring to the field.
"I think we're going to see that," he told Dennis Waszak Jr. when asked about making big plays in 2024.
That is what the veteran became known for, using his 6-foot-4 frame to go up and get contested balls, and come down with them in traffic.
"I think I can complement the receiver group well. I can be that big, physical receiver who can make plays downfield, catch slants or do whatever it takes, really. Just getting where I fit in, make plays and get this thing rolling," Williams added.
If that happens, he could be the most underrated signing of the offseason.
Before his stint with the Chargers, he attended Clemson where he became a national champion in 2016.
He's looking to bring winning back to the Jets and help them end their playoff drought.
"Just to get back to my normal self, that’s the main thing. Everything it takes to get back to, you know, Mike Williams football, winning football. So, yeah, just grinding every day, doing whatever it takes," he said.
New York would certainly welcome that as much of the success will fall on the shoulders of the receivers, not just Rodgers.