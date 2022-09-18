Jets Stun Browns With Miraculous Comeback in Final Two Minutes of Fourth Quarter

From a two-score deficit with less than two minutes remaining to one of the most dramatic comeback wins in franchise history, the Jets made a statement on Sunday in Cleveland.

New York was down 13 points with 1:55 left in the fourth quarter when Browns running back Nick Chubb scored his third touchdown of the game.

That's when the Jets slammed into action, scoring 14 unanswered points to defeat the Browns, 31-30.

After a 66-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis, and a successful onside kick to immediately get the ball back, Jets quarterback Joe Flacco marched 53 yards in one minute on nine plays, finding rookie Garrett Wilson over the middle for a game-winning, 15-yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds on the clock.

Wilson finished with two touchdown grabs and 102 receiving yards, a spectacular breakout performance for the first-round pick. Flacco had four touchdown passes and 307 passing yards in the win, his first victory in a Jets uniform.

The Jets started Sunday's game in the worst possible way.

After beginning the first quarter with a three-and-out on offense, New York was immediately on their heels defensively. Cleveland set the tone with a dominant 90-yard drive, culminated by a touchdown run from Chubb on their 14th play.

All week, the Jets talked about setting the edge, limiting Chubb and keeping the Browns from easy third-down conversions. Chubb and the Browns ran for 51 yards on that first drive, converting five first downs.

A 7-0 deficit felt like much more for a team that's lost 13 straight games in the month of September, routinely playing from behind over these last few years of mediocrity. And yet, when the Jets and Browns retreated to their respective locker rooms at halftime, this ballgame was tied.

It all started with New York's fake punt on a third down when their second offensive drive stalled. Punter Braden Mann sold it, delivering a dot to Jeff Smith on the outside to move the chains. That gave Gang Green momentum heading into the second quarter, leading to Wilson's first touchdown catch of the game and of his career.

Later on in the second quarter, after Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett took his offense down the field for another score (punctuated by a touchdown pass to Amari Cooper), the Jets were able to capitalize on one final possession before the half.

Flacco orchestrated an efficient drive of 54 yards in 54 seconds, leaning on his favorite target Wilson before finding another rookie, running back Breece Hall, wide open out of the backfield on a third down, good for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

The third quarter flew by with neither team mounting anything significant on offense. Only three points were added to the scoreboard on a 22-yard chip shot from Browns kicker Cade York.

That set the scene for a competitive fourth quarter, exactly what the Jets should be shooting for on a week-to-week basis as they look to take a step forward with a young roster this season.

Early, it looked like the Browns were poised to pound their way to victory, jumping out to a 30-17 lead. Chubb scored twice in the quarter and it would've been 31 points for the home team, had York not missed an extra-point attempt.

That one point turned out to be the difference.

Even after two straight dominant scoring drives from Cleveland, the Jets didn't give up. Davis' touchdown catch was a major miscue in the Browns' secondary. The subsequent onside kick was executed to perfection by punter Braden Mann. That gave Flacco an opportunity with just enough time on the clock to lead his team into the win column.

The veteran quarterback completed five passes on that final drive, a game-winning sequence that was executed to perfection.

New York's victory on Sunday is their first win in the month of September since Sam Darnold's debut in 2018.

