New York Jets Superstar Says He'll Have Different Role This Season
The New York Jets have been one of the best overall and passing defenses in the league since 2022, giving up the fifth-fewest total yards and third-fewest passing yards that year before improving to allowing the third-fewest total yards and second-fewest passing yards last season.
Much of their success came after they drafted cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with their fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Since coming into the league, he's won Defensive Rookie of the Year, been first-team All-Pro twice, and earned two Pro Bowl selections.
Because of all the success that this defense has had, it was surprising to hear Gardner say he's going to change his role a bit for this upcoming season.
The 23-year-old went on LeBron James' show "The Shop" and told the other guests of Travis Scott, Ice Spice, and Chad Johnson that he would be getting more responsibility in 2024-25.
"Everybody gets tired, but I want to travel. I'm going to be traveling this year, so stay tuned for that. I already talked to my defensive coordinator about it," Gardner said.
So far in his career, the elite cornerback has largely stayed on the left side of the field, but now will seemingly be following the opposing team's best wide receivers at times.
How much the Jets allow him to do that will ultimately be up to head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. They have shied away from having their young corner travel with opposing receivers to date, so how often they plan on doing that, and in what situations, is unknown.
Gardner isn't the only elite corner on New York's roster either.
D.J. Reed on the opposite side and Michael Carter II in the slot have also been a major reason to why the Jets have become one of the best passing defenses in the league.
Still, their superstar is the best option they have to shut down the best receivers their opponents have to offer. Having him following where they go should allow New York to become that much better on the backend.