Jets Make Surprising Change on Offensive Line to Start Against Steelers

All eyes were locked on Jets quarterback Zach Wilson as he jogged onto the field in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, making his first appearance of the season.

Wilson's first snap of the game wasn't the only big story as New York began their first drive in Week 4, though.

Breaking the huddle, it was revealed that the Jets had made a surprising change on their offensive line. Second-year guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was lined up at left tackle while veteran Nate Herbig was positioned at right guard, making his Jets debut.

The expectation heading into Week 4 was that Conor McDermott would start at left tackle for New York, filling in for all of the Jets' injured tackles. George Fant was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week, joining Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown.

Instead of using the veteran McDermott, however, the Jets chose to move Vera-Tucker over from his normal spot at right guard to Wilson's blind side.

By changing Vera-Tucker's position, possibly impacting his development at guard, it shows how little trust the Jets have in McDermott (unless something happened before the game that impacted his ability to play). Wilson is returning from knee surgery, so the issues at offensive tackle are far from ideal. Keeping their franchise quarterback healthy is of paramount importance.

Vera-Tucker has experience at offensive tackle from his time at USC. Over at right tackle, rookie Max Mitchell continues to get playing time in the face of adversity. He was selected in the fourth round of this year's draft.

Herbig spent the first three years of his career with the Eagles. New York claimed him off waivers in May.

