Mel Kiper Jr. Changes Stance on Jets' Quarterback Situation in Latest Mock Draft

Mel Kiper Jr. has changed his stance on what the Jets should do with the No. 2 pick.

In his previous two mock drafts over at ESPN, the NFL draft insider had the Jets either taking a wide receiver with the second pick or trading it away. Kiper even said back in February that he wouldn't pick a quarterback with the No. 2 selection this spring, regardless of which one it is.

Now, Kiper is mocking BYU's signal-caller Zach Wilson to Gang Green second overall. Here's Kiper's explanation on the decision in his third mock draft of the year:

I'm down to 50-50 here on the Jets keeping quarterback Sam Darnold. Free agency didn't tip off general manager Joe Douglas' plan; he went out and got much-needed receiving help with Corey Davis and Keelan Cole Sr., but this team needed weapons regardless of who is playing quarterback. We still have a ways to go until Round 1 begins, but this is the scenario in which Douglas gets a second-round pick for Darnold -- maybe from the 49ers, Broncos or Panthers, if my upcoming mock trade doesn't happen -- and the Jets move forward with a new face of their future. Wilson has a superstar ceiling.

In other words, if New York can find a team willing to part with a second-rounder to acquire Sam Darnold, then Kiper is happy with Wilson as his replacement with "superstar ceiling."

Kiper isn't alone. Look at any mock draft these days, and odds are you'll find Wilson's name going to the Jets listed right below Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jets Pass On Quarterback, Take DeVonta Smith With No. 2 Pick In Mel Kiper Jr. Mock Draft

If you're curious, Kiper had the Jets taking linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Notre Dame with the No. 23 pick later in the first round.

There's no way to know for certain what the Jets are planning ahead of the draft next month, but we did get a bit of a sneak peek earlier on Tuesday. Wide receiver Corey Davis—who signed a three-year deal with the Jets in free agency last week—said he expects Darnold to be New York's starting quarterback this year.

MORE: