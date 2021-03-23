Jets Leap Forward in Post-Free Agency Power Rankings

Jets fans will need to wait another six months to see if New York's spending spree in free agency pays off between the lines.

For now, however, the Jets' signings have pushed this franchise several spots forward in Sports Illustrated's NFL power rankings.

After finishing the season in a tie for the 29th spot—rightfully so for a two-win team—the Jets have jumped up to No. 25.

Here's Conor Orr's explanation in Tuesday's post-free agency power rankings:

The Jets made a flurry of moves that addressed major areas of need and loaded Robert Saleh’s defense with high-speed playmakers. Corey Davis may not be a true No. 1 wide receiver, but he’s improved every year he’s been in the league. Click here to check out the rest of Orr's latest power rankings.

Davis was arguably the biggest splash for New York—a three-year, $37.5 million splash—but general manager Joe Douglas has been busy all over this roster.

New York also added top defensive end Carl Lawson, veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, another stud receiver in Keelan Cole and an experienced defensive back in Lamarcus Joyner.

Seeing the Jets make a flurry of moves, as Orr mentioned, is no surprise. They entered this offseason with a surplus of cap space to address an assortment of weaknesses across the roster.

Considering where this team was just a few months ago—nearly finishing the season 0-16 with Adam Gase as their head coach—fans have to feel pretty good about the progress Gang Green has already made.

