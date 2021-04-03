Jets Pick Lineman Liam Eichenberg in Second Round of Mock Draft

If the Jets choose not to address the offensive line in their first two picks later this month, this NFL insider thinks they'll have a solid option available in the second round.

ESPN's Todd McShay has Notre Dame offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg going to the Jets at No. 34.

Here's McShay's explanation on mocking Eichenberg to Gang Green:

The Jets also stick to building the offense around Zach Wilson. Eichenberg excels in pass protection and can play inside or outside. The Jets hit on Mekhi Becton in the first round last year and will try to do it again here in the second. And remember, they also have two third-rounders.

As he mentioned, McShay has New York picking BYU quarterback Zach Wilson second overall. At No. 23, the insider predicted the Jets will target Clemson running back Travis Etienne.

Eichenberg projects to be a starting left tackle at the next level if all goes well, but with Becton already situated at the spot on New York's roster, the lineman's versatility would be put to the test. Surely internal evaluations before selecting a player like this would include assessing whether or not he will be able to make the adjustment to right tackle (or even transition to the interior).

Speaking of the interior, you can argue that taking a tackle this early in the draft would be a mistake for New York. Top options like Oregon's Penei Sewell and Northwestern's Rashawn Slater could be an exception, but they're projected to come off the board very early. It would likely take the No. 2 pick, or trading back a handful of slots, to snag one of those two respectively.

We've seen the Jets take other lineman in other mock drafts this offseason. Recently Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis was mocked to the Jets late in the first round. Sewell has been taken by Gang Green in a few mocks over the last several months as well, although that's far less likely.

